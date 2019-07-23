medindia

AI-based App 'CARE4U' Aims Towards Better Elderly Care

by Iswarya on  July 23, 2019 at 10:31 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

IIT Kharagpur students have developed an app called 'CARE4U' which is aimed at providing support to geriatric care by helping the caretakers to reach out to the elderly people on time.
AI-based App 'CARE4U' Aims Towards Better Elderly Care
AI-based App 'CARE4U' Aims Towards Better Elderly Care

The app developed by an interdisciplinary team of 2nd year B.Tech students, connects the caregiver to the elderly. While one of these apps can be installed on the phones of the elderly, the other can be attached to the smartphone of the caregiver.

Show Full Article


"The neural network-based fall detection algorithm in the app installed on the phone of the elderly can detect whether the elderly has fallen down. If there is a fall, it automatically calls the caregiver and emergency services with the location of the elderly person," a statement said.

The other features include detecting emotion by taking a picture and calculating the mood index. To make this feature more effective, the team has developed a cognitive intelligent chatbot for the elderly person to engage with.

"We customized it to recognize the current mood of the person and, accordingly, fine-tune its conversations with that of the person. For example, the chatbot can recommend a motivational quote or an old song when the person is sad," said team member Kanishka Haldar from the Department of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering.

Moreover, the app can also do other activities like make a call, send a text, book a cab, and so on. It also has a record of medical histories, an account of allergies, an SOS button, real-time location tracking, among others.

The 'CARE4U' app includes a 'Medicine Reminder' feature to remind both the elderly person as well as the caregiver that it is time for the former to take medicine.

The app recently won the IIT Kharagpur team the first runners-up position at a nationwide hackathon called vesAIthon'19.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Top 7 Benefits of Using Fitness Apps

Mobile fitness apps have made fitness routines more accessible. These apps allow you to set goals and make lifestyle modifications too. Read the article to learn more about the advantages and disadvantages of fitness apps.

New Mobile Application to Promote Physical Activity in Women Shows Promise

Mobile app created for women did help when combined with an activity tracker and personal counselling, stated clinical trial results.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

More News on:

Diseases Related to Old Age 

What's New on Medindia

Steep Rise in Colorectal Cancer in Younger Patients

Home Remedies for Common Cold

Homemade Cough Syrups
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive