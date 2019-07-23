IIT Kharagpur students have developed an app called 'CARE4U' which is aimed at providing support to geriatric care by helping the caretakers to reach out to the elderly people on time.

AI-based App 'CARE4U' Aims Towards Better Elderly Care

‘CARE4U app created by the IIT Kharagpur students connects the caregiver's phone to the elderly's. It can remind the person to take pills and even detect if the person has fallen down.’

Show Full Article





The other features include detecting emotion by taking a picture and calculating the mood index. To make this feature more effective, the team has developed a cognitive intelligent chatbot for the elderly person to engage with.



"We customized it to recognize the current mood of the person and, accordingly, fine-tune its conversations with that of the person. For example, the chatbot can recommend a motivational quote or an old song when the person is sad," said team member Kanishka Haldar from the Department of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering.



Moreover, the app can also do other activities like make a call, send a text, book a cab, and so on. It also has a record of medical histories, an account of allergies, an SOS button, real-time location tracking, among others.



The 'CARE4U' app includes a 'Medicine Reminder' feature to remind both the elderly person as well as the caregiver that it is time for the former to take medicine.



The app recently won the IIT Kharagpur team the first runners-up position at a nationwide hackathon called vesAIthon'19.



Source: Eurekalert "The neural network-based fall detection algorithm in the app installed on the phone of the elderly can detect whether the elderly has fallen down. If there is a fall, it automatically calls the caregiver and emergency services with the location of the elderly person," a statement said.The other features include detecting emotion by taking a picture and calculating the mood index. To make this feature more effective, the team has developed a cognitive intelligent chatbot for the elderly person to engage with."We customized it to recognize the current mood of the person and, accordingly, fine-tune its conversations with that of the person. For example, the chatbot can recommend a motivational quote or an old song when the person is sad," said team member Kanishka Haldar from the Department of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering.Moreover, the app can also do other activities like make a call, send a text, book a cab, and so on. It also has a record of medical histories, an account of allergies, an SOS button, real-time location tracking, among others.The 'CARE4U' app includes a 'Medicine Reminder' feature to remind both the elderly person as well as the caregiver that it is time for the former to take medicine.The app recently won the IIT Kharagpur team the first runners-up position at a nationwide hackathon called vesAIthon'19.Source: Eurekalert

The app developed by an interdisciplinary team of 2nd year B.Tech students, connects the caregiver to the elderly. While one of these apps can be installed on the phones of the elderly, the other can be attached to the smartphone of the caregiver.