AI and Trillion Gene Atlas: 20 Years of Research in Just 2 Years

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The #TrillionGeneAtlas is the new internet of biology! Using the information of 100M species and with AI tech, it turns 20 years of research into 2 years to designdrugs for #superbugs and #cancer. The future of medicine is here! #TrillionGeneAtlas #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #AIDrugDiscovery #Superbugs #BiotechNews #Genomics