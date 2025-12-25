REGISTER
AI and 4D Genome is Our Newest Weapon Against Cancer

by Manjubashini on Dec 25 2025 4:58 PM

The advanced 4D human genome model unlocks the mysteries of DNA’s nested loops, helping us find and stop tumor growth.

AI and 4D Genome is Our Newest Weapon Against Cancer
A sophisticated 4D genome model together with AI can elucidate hidden complex DNA folding inside the nucleus of a cell. This four-dimensional genetic map assists us to recognize structural errors or mutations in the DNA. (1 Trusted Source
An integrated view of the structure and function of the human 4D nucleome

Go to source)
The innovation was made by researchers from Northwestern University, and the study was published in Nature.

Researchers are now using AI and 4D genome to see how DNA folds and moves in genetic expression.

Such a groundbreaking genomic discovery truly guides us to understand cancer cell mutations and thereby opening an avenue for designing revolutionary new therapies for serious diseases like leukemia and brain tumors.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Cracking the #4D_genome to halt cancer. By pairing high-resolution DNA mapping with AI, complex DNA folding patterns and mutations can be spotted in #leukemia and #brain_tumors, paving the way for new life-saving therapies. #AI #biotech #genomics #precisionmedicine #bioinformatics

Mapping the Genomic Misfolding That Drives Tumor Growth

“Understanding how the genome folds and reorganizes in three dimensions is essential to understanding how cells function,” said Yue, who also is director of the Center for Advanced Molecular Analysis and founding director of the Center for Cancer Genomics at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

These maps give us an unprecedented view of how genome structure helps regulate gene activity in space and time.”

Rather than existing as a straight ladder of code, the human genome folds into looping structures and compartments within the nucleus. These physical interactions can determine which genes turn on or off, influencing everything from development to cell identity and disease.


A High-Resolution 4D Mapping Helps Decode Genome Positioning

To study this complexity, Yue and his international collaborators employed a wide array of genomic technologies on fibroblasts and human embryonic stem cells to produce a unified dataset.

This effort identified:
  • More than 140,000 chromatin loops per cell type, identifying the underlying elements at the different types of loop anchors and how they contribute to gene regulation.
  • Comprehensive classifications of chromosomal domains, including where they reside inside the nucleus.
  • High‑resolution 3D models of entire genomes at the single‑cell level, showing how each gene is positioned relative to its neighbors and regulatory elements.

    • These maps reveal how the genome’s architecture varies from cell to cell and how these variations relate to essential processes, including transcription and DNA replication.

    Because no single technology can fully capture the genome’s 4D structure, the study also assessed the capabilities and limitations of the methods involved.

    Through extensive benchmarking, the investigators identified which assays are best suited to detect loops, domain boundaries or nuanced differences in nuclear positioning — providing a roadmap for scientists pursuing similar questions in the future.


    Using AI to Spot Hidden Pathogenic Mutations in Cancer

    Additionally, by developing computational tools capable of predicting how the genome will fold purely from its sequence, the study authors have set the stage for future scientists to estimate how genetic variants — including those linked to disease — might alter 3D genome architecture, all without needing to run complex experiments.

    This advance could accelerate the discovery of pathogenic mutations and reveal previously hidden mechanisms behind inherited disorders, Yue said.

    “Since the majority of variants associated with human diseases are located in the non-coding regions of the genome, it is critical to understand how these variants influence essential gene expression and contribute to disease,” Yue said.

    The 3D genome organization provides a powerful framework for predicting which genes are likely to be affected by these pathogenic variants,” Yue said.


    Using Structural Genomics to Defeat Leukemia and Brain Tumors

    The work underscores a growing recognition that the genome’s function cannot be understood only by reading its sequence and that its shape matters, too.

    By revealing the connections between DNA folding, chromatin loops, gene activity and cell behavior, the study moves the field closer to a holistic view of how genetic instructions operate inside living cells.

    Moving forward, Yue said he hopes these tools will eventually help decode how genome misfolding contributes to cancers, developmental disorders and other conditions, opening the door to structural genomics-based diagnostics and therapies.

    “Having observed 3D genome alterations across cancers, including leukemia and brain tumors, our next aim is to explore how these structures can be precisely targeted and modulated using drugs such as epigenetic inhibitors,” Yue said.

    Reference:
    1. An integrated view of the structure and function of the human 4D nucleome - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09890-3)


    Source-Eurekalert


