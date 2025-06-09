AI Analyzes Smartphone Videos to Detect Eye Disorders in Real Time

A deep learning AI system developed by Florida Atlantic University enables accurate, real-time diagnosis of nystagmus using smartphone videos.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Artificial Intelligence-Driven Telehealth Framework for Detecting Nystagmus



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

AI can analyze over 400 facial landmarks in real time to diagnose eye movement disorders from simple smartphone videos. #medindia #artificialintelligence #nystagmus’

AI can analyze over 400 facial landmarks in real time to diagnose eye movement disorders from simple smartphone videos. #medindia #artificialintelligence #nystagmus’

Advertisement

Smartphone-Based Remote Diagnostic System

Advertisement

Clinical Validation and Accuracy of the AI System

Advertisement

Algorithm Training and Data Robustness

Development of Wearable Real-Time Detection Technology

Artificial Intelligence-Driven Telehealth Framework for Detecting Nystagmus - (https://www.cureus.com/articles/349403-artificial-intelligence-driven-telehealth-framework-for-detecting-nystagmus#!/)