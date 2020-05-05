AI Algorithm can Accurately Predict Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

The researchers obtained access to raw MRI scans of the brain, demographics, and clinical information of individuals with Alzheimer's disease and the ones with normal cognition from four different national cohorts. Using data from one of these cohorts, they developed a novel deep learning model to predict Alzheimer's disease risk. They then showed that their model could accurately predict the disease status on the other independent cohorts.An international team of expert neurologists was then asked to perform the task of detecting Alzheimer's disease on the same set of cases. In this head-to-head comparison, the algorithm model performed slightly better than the average neurologist. They also showed that model-identified regions of high disease risk were highly aligned with autopsy reports of the brains on a few individuals who were deceased.According to the researchers, this study has broad implications for expanding the use of neuroimaging data, such as MRI scans, for accurately detecting the risk of Alzheimer's disease at the point of care. "If we have accurate tools to predict the risk of Alzheimer's disease (such as the one we developed), that is readily available and which can use routinely available data such as a brain MRI scan, then they have the potential to assist clinical practice, especially in memory clinics."The researcher believes their methodology can be extended to other organs in the body and develop predictive models to diagnose other degenerative diseases.Source: Eurekalert