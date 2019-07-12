medindia

Aging Could Be Delayed Using Common Diabetes Medications

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 7, 2019 at 1:07 AM Anti-Aging News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Two drugs already on the market to treat type two diabetes are being tested in nonhuman primates to see if they can impact the aging process.
Aging Could Be Delayed Using Common Diabetes Medications
Aging Could Be Delayed Using Common Diabetes Medications

Researchers dosed marmosets with Metformin and Acarbose and found no adverse side effects. The pilot study results were recently published in the journal Pathobiology of Aging and Age-related Diseases.

Show Full Article


Partners in the study include the Southwest National Primate Research Center (SNPRC) on the Texas Biomedical Research Institute campus, UT Health San Antonio, South Texas Veterans' Health Care System, and Texas A&M-San Antonio.

"The medication was safe and did what we expected it to do in the animals," said Texas Biomed Associate Professor Corinna Ross, Ph.D., who is also the marmoset colony administrator at the SNPRC. "The marmosets did very well with the therapy and it holds a lot of promise for the future."

Metformin increases insulin sensitivity. Acarbose alters how carbohydrates are digested. The theory behind these medications' possible age-related benefits is that their activity mimics calorie restriction, an intervention shown to increase longevity and health span in mice. Now, marmosets - which are small New World monkeys - are being used as the test model since their physiology, reproductive system, and aging patterns are similar to humans. In this recent study, marmosets were given Metformin and Acarbose orally in a yogurt mixture. The animals were monitored for side effects. None were observed. Now the scientists are working to get federal funding for a long-term research project focusing on the effectiveness of the medications.

"We're finding more and more that a lot of FDA-approved drugs that were developed for one specific purpose really have several other things they are capable of doing," Dr. Ross explained. "We've already done the development. We've already done the testing. We know they're safe in people. They can, perhaps, solve a lot more problems."

Earlier research has shown Metformin is associated with cognitive improvements and Acarbose is associated with cardiovascular benefits including protection against atherosclerosis and myocardial infarction. These improvements were shown in diabetic patients. Now, scientists are trying to find out if healthy people could benefit from these medications.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!

Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials

Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin.

Pomegranate and Its Role in Anti-aging

Ruby red among fruits, pomegranate, has numerous health benefits. It also plays an important role in anti-aging because of its high antioxidant content.

Top 7 Most Essential Anti-Aging Ingredients That Work

Anti-aging ingredients can prevent signs of aging such as wrinkles, dryness, and sagging of skin. Read about the best anti-aging ingredients that really work.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDrug ToxicityDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender Divide

What's New on Medindia

Wilms' Tumor: Root Cause of Childhood Kidney Cancer Discovered

Pyloric Stenosis in Adults

Whole Fruits can Control Your Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive