Age-Specific Sleep Apnea Treatment: A New Era for Senior Health

Why is Obstructive Sleep Apnea More Prevalent in Adults Over 65 and the Very Elderly?

Can Insomnia, Fatigue, and Mood Disturbances Signal OSA in Older Adults?

Aging Populations are Reshaping Sleep Apnea Practice and Policy

scores, especially for elder people.(As the aging population grows, the new age-specific approach to diagnosing and treating OSA can truly improve health and quality of life for seniors.The findings come from the research conducted by specialists from Marshall University, the University of Washington, and leading institutes in Italy and Spain. The article was published inAccording to the study, experts emphasize for a shift in how we handle OSA in older adults, concerningand other OSA symptoms such as.(The study examines the rapidly growing prevalence of OSA in aging populations and outlines the clinical challenges of balancing potential risks and benefits of treatment in adults age 65 and older, particularly those older than 80 and those living with frailty or multiple chronic conditions., yet this population remains significantly underrepresented in randomized clinical trials.(As a result, many diagnostic thresholds and treatment recommendations — including the use of— are largely derived from studies of younger or middle-aged populations.The review synthesizes available evidence showing that aging is associated with distinct physiological changes in upper airway function, ventilatory control and sleep architecture that may alter how OSA develops and responds to therapy.Older adults often present without classic symptoms such, instead experiencingThe authors also highlight the close relationship between OSA and frailty, noting that intermittent hypoxia, inflammation and hormonal dysregulation may contribute to declining physical and cognitive reserve.While CPAP remains the standard treatment for moderate-to-severe OSA, evidence suggests that benefits may be attenuated in patients over 80, and adherence declines significantly with advancing age.The authors emphasize that, and they call for well-designed clinical trials specifically enrolling older and frail adults to guide future practice and policy as populations continue to age worldwide.Source-Eurekalert