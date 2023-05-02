About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Age-related Fat Leads to Muscle Function

by Colleen Fleiss on February 5, 2023 at 9:41 PM
Font : A-A+

Age-related Fat Leads to Muscle Function

Link between age-related accumulation of abdominal fat and lower muscle density has been discovered by researchers.

Entitled "Accumulation in Visceral Adipose Tissue Over 6 Years Is Associated With Lower Paraspinal Muscle Density," it is the first large, longitudinal study of the association between changes in VAT and muscle density.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Muscle Atrophy

Muscle Atrophy


Muscle atrophy is caused either by disuse, age, starvation, nerve injury, or disease. Muscle pain, weakness, and fatigue are the main symptoms.
Advertisement


"Most obesity research has focused on metabolic and cardiovascular outcomes such as diabetes, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, coronary heart disease, and osteoarthritis. But there is considerably less consensus on the role of obesity on the risk for low muscle mass or muscle density," said Lead Author Ching-Ti Liu, Ph.D., Professor in the Department of Biostatistics at Boston University School of Public Health, and Senior Author Douglas P. Kiel, M.D., M.P.H., Director, Musculoskeletal Research Center and Senior Scientist, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research.

Role of Visceral Adipose Tissue in Aging

The study found that visceral adipose tissue (VAT) may represent a modifiable risk factor for poor musculoskeletal outcomes with aging.

"The study adds important new information to public health efforts to reverse the trend of the growing obesity problem in the United States and worldwide," the authors said. "Fat that accumulates in the abdomen sometimes referred to as the 'male pattern,' was shown to produce less dense muscle surrounding the spine, resulting in less-effective muscle function."
Silicon Nanochip Treats Muscle Loss

Silicon Nanochip Treats Muscle Loss


In rats, muscle function improved when tissue nanotransfection was used as a therapy for seven days following volumetric muscle loss, stated researchers.
Advertisement

The other researchers on the study were Timothy Tsai, M.P.H., Research Software Engineer II at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research; Brett T. Allaire, Research Assistant III at the Center for Advanced Orthopedic Studies, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Mary L. Bouxsein, Ph.D., Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Center for Advanced Orthopedic Studies, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Marian T. Hannan, D.Sc., M.P.H., Senior Scientist, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research; and Thomas G. Travison, Ph.D., Director of Biostatistics and Data Sciences, Co-Director of the Interventional Studies in Aging Center, Senior Scientist, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research.

Source: Eurekalert
Canola Oil Helps Reduce Abdominal Fat in Four Weeks

Canola Oil Helps Reduce Abdominal Fat in Four Weeks


Canola oil is a type of rapeseed oil that benefits health. A new study claims that canola oil can reduce abdominal fat when included in the diet for four weeks.
Advertisement
Muscle Injuries During Olympic Games can Break Millions of Hearts

Muscle Injuries During Olympic Games can Break Millions of Hearts


Tokyo Olympic Games: Muscle injuries during the Olympics can crush an athlete's dream into pieces. Missing the Olympics due to injury could be heartbreaking for an athlete and fans
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important ...
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert ...
Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. ...
Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Age-related Fat Leads to Muscle Function Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests