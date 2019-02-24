medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Age Of a Woman’s DNA May Predict Her Risk Of Developing Breast Cancer

by Rishika Gupta on  February 24, 2019 at 11:35 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Older the age of DNA of women, higher the chances of having breast cancer, finds a new study. Biologic age is nothing a DNA-based estimate of a person's age. It is generally determined by measuring DNA methylation, a chemical modification to DNA that is part of the normal aging process.
Age Of a Woman’s DNA May Predict Her Risk Of Developing Breast Cancer
Age Of a Woman’s DNA May Predict Her Risk Of Developing Breast Cancer

Biologic age, a DNA-based estimate of a person's age, is associated with future development of breast cancer, according to scientists at the National Institutes of Health. Biologic age was determined by measuring DNA methylation, a chemical modification to DNA that is part of the normal aging process. The study showed for every five years a woman's biologic age was older than her chronologic or actual age, known as age acceleration; she had a 15 percent increase in her chance of developing breast cancer. The study was published online Feb. 22 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Scientists from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), part of NIH, speculate that biologic age may be tied to environmental exposures. If so, it may be a useful indicator of disease risk. They used three different measures, called epigenetic clocks, to estimate biologic age. These clocks measure methylation found at specific locations in DNA. Researchers use these clocks to estimate biologic age, which can then be compared to chronologic age.

The researchers used DNA from blood samples provided by women enrolled in the NIEHS-led Sister Study, a group of more than 50,000 women in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The study was specifically designed to identify environmental and genetic risk factors for breast cancer. The research team measured methylation in a subset of 2,764 women, all of whom were cancer-free at the time of blood collection.

"We found that if your biologic age is older than your chronologic age, your breast cancer risk is increased. The converse was also true. If your biologic age is younger than your chronologic age, you may have decreased risk of developing breast cancer," said corresponding author Jack Taylor, M.D., Ph.D., head of the NIEHS Molecular and Genetic Epidemiology Group. "However, we don't yet know how exposures and lifestyle factors may affect biologic age or whether this process can be reversed."

Lead author Jacob Kresovich, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Taylor group, had read studies that used epigenetic clocks to predict age-related mortality. Since age is the leading risk factor for breast cancer, he hypothesized that age acceleration might be associated with higher breast cancer risk.

"If you look at a group of people who are all the same age, some may be perfectly healthy while others are not," Kresovich said. "That variability in health may be better captured by biologic age than chronologic age."

Kresovich suggests that using DNA methylation to measure biologic age may help scientists better understand who is at risk for developing cancer and other age-related diseases. This research is an example of epigenetics, a field that studies how biochemical processes turn individual genes on or off, without affecting the DNA sequence.

The Taylor group plans to continue using epigenetic data, along with information on genetics, environment, and lifestyle to understand better how these factors interact and contribute to disease risks.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Protection Against Mosquito-borne Mayaro Virus Using Engineered DNA Vaccine

Engineered DNA vaccine was found to protect against emerging mosquito-borne Mayaro virus, said researchers.

DNA-based Nanomachines Help Fight Cancer

New DNA-based nanomachines can be used for gene therapy of cancer.

Beware! Binge Drinking Starts a Vicious Cycle That can Change Your DNA

Binge and heavy drinking can prompt long-lasting genetic change resulting in an even greater craving for alcohol, finds a new study.

DNA Repair Improper In Those Who Work On The Night Shift

DNA Repair has been found to be improper, in those individuals who work on the night shift, finds a new study.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer DNA Finger Printing Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Genetic Testing of Diseases Cancer 

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk at Work

Health Benefits of Cumin Seeds

Top 9 Diabetes Diet Myths
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive