African Swine Fever Reported In Mizoram

In Mizoram, the highly contagious African Swine Fever (ASF) has reappeared in a few districts of the neighboring state, officials said.
Officials of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary (AH & Vety) Department said that fresh pig deaths due to ASF were reported recently in some villages of Champhai and other districts.
"We have asked the department officials to send daily reports of a fresh ASF outbreak to the directorate in Aizawl. After getting the details of all affected districts, the exact number of pig deaths would be known," an official of the AH & Vety department said.
Around 11,000 pigs were culled last year and compensation for culled pigs amounting around to Rs 12 crore was sought from the Central government.
Officials said that though since December last year ASF related pig death was not reported but of late fresh cases surfaced.
The northeast region's annual pork business is worth around Rs 8,000-10,000 crore, with Assam being the largest supplier. Pork is one of the most common and popular meats consumed by the tribals and non-tribals in the region.
