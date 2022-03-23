African Swine Fever Reported In Mizoram

Advertisement

Chief Secretary Renu Sharma has called an urgent meeting on Wednesday to review the situation and to finalise the strategies to prevent the further spread of the infectious disease. The extremely contagious ASF was first detected in Lungsen village in Lunglei district in March last year and subsequently, it has spread to all the 11 districts claiming the lives of 33,417 pigs affecting over 10,000 families causing financial loss of Rs 61 crore.Around 11,000 pigs were culled last year and compensation for culled pigs amounting around to Rs 12 crore was sought from the Central government.Officials said that though since December last year ASF related pig death was not reported but of late fresh cases surfaced.The northeast region's annual pork business is worth around Rs 8,000-10,000 crore, with Assam being the largest supplier. Pork is one of the most common and popular meats consumed by the tribals and non-tribals in the region.Source: IANS