About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Africa to Witness Yet Another New COVID Variant

by Karishma Abhishek on May 23, 2022 at 12:03 AM
Font : A-A+

Africa to Witness Yet Another New COVID Variant

New COVID variant may emerge in Africa in a foreseeable future as per Ogwell, the acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), has warned.

"The increase is a clear sign that there is (a) high possibility a new variant, which is more transmissible, is to appear," Ogwell said during a weekly briefing Thursday.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement


According to figures from the Africa CDC, the African continent has seen a 36 per cent average increase of new COVID-19 cases over the past four weeks, with Central and Eastern Africa regions reporting increasing new COVID-19 cases by 113 and 54 per cent, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, called for increased testing to locate which part of the continent the new variant would be appearing in.
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)

Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
Advertisement

"We need to do more testing and sequencing so that we can be able to understand where the outbreaks are and identify what variant is emerging," Ogwell said.

He also called for an enhanced vaccination rollout to sustainably address low vaccination service against the pandemic across the continent. "We are distinctively seeing increasing deaths due to the pandemic as cases are surging over the last four weeks."

Five African countries reported the highest numbers of newly confirmed COVID cases over the last one week with South Africa reporting 50,404 cases, Tanzania 1,482, Namibia 1,054, Zimbabwe 910 and Burundi 817 cases, according to the acting director.

Source: IANS
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage mental health and well-being during the pandemic.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
Green FungusGreen Fungus
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Post-COVID SyndromePost-COVID Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Daily Calorie Requirements Noscaphene (Noscapine) A-Z Drug Brands in India Find a Doctor Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Drug - Food Interactions Drug Interaction Checker Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE