The Ministry of Public Health, Afghanistan reported that the number of people affected with polio has rose to 20 this year, after a new case confirmed in the southern region.

Afghanistan Reports 20 Cases of Polio

‘Vaccination is the major preventing factor against the debilitating disease.’

The latest case of wild polio virus was detected in Shaheede-e-Hassas district in the southern province of Uruzgan, bringing to two the number of the polio virus cases in the district, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.The paralyzed three-year-old boy had never been vaccinated due to his family's refusal to go for polio vaccination.A total of 14 cases have been recorded in southern Afghanistan and the six other cases reported in eastern Afghan provinces so far this year.Polio virus could be transferred rapidly and the only preventable way was vaccination, the statement noted.The ongoing insurgency and conflicts have been hindering the efforts to stamp out the infectious disease in the country.Source: IANS