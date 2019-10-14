Afghanistan Launches Polio Drive Targeting 8.5mn Kids

"We are concerned that following the long pause in polio vaccination in parts of the country, more children have become vulnerable to poliovirus, therefore it is of paramount importance that we vaccinate those who have been missing out," it added.The Ministry called on the parents to protect their children against polio by letting the vaccinators get in when they come knocking on the doors.The ongoing insurgency and conflicts have been hindering the efforts to curb the infectious disease in the mountainous country as 1.2 million children from inaccessible areas have missed previous drives.There are only two countries in the world, Pakistan and Afghanistan, where polio cases are still reported.--IANSkskSource: IANS