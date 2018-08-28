medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Insurance News

Affordable Care Act Benefits Stroke Survivors

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 28, 2018 at 8:00 AM Health Insurance News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Affordable Care Act (ACA) was found to be effective at increasing insurance and decreasing cost-related non-adherence to medication among stroke survivors younger than 65 in the United States, showed study. The study suggested further expansion of Medicaid to additional states would have a larger impact and help stroke survivors in those states.
Affordable Care Act Benefits Stroke Survivors
Affordable Care Act Benefits Stroke Survivors

People who survive a stroke in their 40s, 50s or early 60s may still have decades to live - but only if they take blood thinners, blood pressure drugs and other medications that can reduce their risk of a second stroke.

If they don't have insurance and money to cover the cost of those medications, though, they might stop taking them - and their risk of another stroke will spike. And if they suffer another one, it will probably cause much more disability than the first - and cost much more to treat than the cost of the medications that could have prevented it.

Now, a new study shows what happened when more young stroke survivors got access to health insurance after the federal Affordable Care Act took effect. A lot of the credit may go specifically to the decision by a majority of states to let more people enroll in Medicaid.

In all, the ACA and Medicaid expansion stopped a trend that had been climbing for years: More and more stroke survivors under age 65 lacking insurance and reporting they didn't take their medications due to cost.

After the ACA's insurance programs went into effect in 2014, both trends reversed rapidly, the study shows. Where once nearly 1 in 4 younger stroke survivors said cost had gotten in the way of their medication use, the number dropped to 18 percent. Meanwhile, among stroke survivors over age 65, who had access to Medicare, not much changed in either insurance status or cost-related non-adherence, as it's called.

Deborah A. Levine, M.D., MPH, led the University of Michigan team that did the analysis, and published it in JAMA Neurology. She runs a clinic for stroke survivors at U-M's Frankel Cardiovascular Center, part of Michigan Medicine.

Her own experience treating stroke patients in Michigan - which expanded Medicaid in spring of 2014 -- prompted Levine to team with colleagues to study national data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Before expansion, many of the younger patients who I saw after a stroke were unable to afford their medication - and that contributed to their first stroke. So we would work hard to try to help them find ways to get affordable medication to reduce the risk of another stroke," says Levine, who is an associate professor internal medicine and neurology at the U-M Medical School and a member of the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation. "Now, more of my patients are qualifying for Medicaid, and so have greater access to stroke preventive medications."

But Levine cautions that Medicaid expansion - which is under consideration in three states and not enacted in 14 states - will reduce but not solve the problem of stroke survivors being unable to afford medications.

"All stroke survivors need affordable insurance and prescription drug coverage," says Levine. "In addition, they need affordable drug prices and co-payments to get the medications they need and prevent another stroke."

For younger stroke survivors, the difference between affording medications and not can be a life-and-death matter. "These are the years when they are working and raising families. We don't want them having more strokes which we know are likely to be more fatal and disabling," says Levine. "Stroke survivors are at an increased risk of another stroke. The good news is that much of that risk can be mitigated by controlling vascular risk factors through medication and lifestyle change. We see that the ACA, while it didn't eliminate the cost issue, had a significant impact on helping younger stroke survivors afford their medications."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

What is Medicare / Medicaid?

What is Medicare / Medicaid?

Medicaid / Medicare are different governmental programs that provide medical and health-related services to specific groups of people in U.S. and managed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Overview on USA Healthcare Insurance

Overview on USA Healthcare Insurance

This section gives an introduction about the status of Healthcare Sector in USA - in the past and present and introduction of reforms for a secured future.

Quiz on Stroke

Quiz on Stroke

Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the ...

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Aphasia

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

How to Deal with a Stroke

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

More News on:

Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Aphasia How to Deal with a Stroke 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system is used in women of childbearing age to ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin has become a global health issue affecting nearly a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive