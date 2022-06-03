Affordability and Access Challenges Among Subscribers to Non-group Insurance Plans: Study

A new study has examined the cost-related experiences of families with non-group health insurance plans purchased on or off the Marketplace. The study has been conducted by researchers at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute and published in JAMA Health Forum.
"We conducted this survey study to assess the cost-related experiences of families in non-group plans that were purchased on or off the Marketplace," said lead author Alison Galbraith, Associate Professor of Population Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute. "Our results showed that despite lower out-of-pocket spending among subsidy-eligible Marketplace enrollees, negative cost-related experiences persist."
The study population, drawn from a single insurer, included more than 1,200 enrollees who purchased non-group health insurance on or off the ACA Marketplaces in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Study results showed that affordability challenges were common among non-group enrollees.
Regarding possible next steps, Dr. Galbraith adds, "Our findings suggest that building on ACA coverage gains by expanding eligibility and the dollar amount of subsidies could address the remaining affordability challenges facing non-group enrollees and families."
Source: Eurekalert