Advice to Meat Eaters Amidst the Outbreak of Monkeypox

by Kesavan K.E.T. on May 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM
UK's National Health Service (NHS) has warned meat eaters to carefully select and prepare their food as the incidence of monkeypox in the UK continues to rise.

Monkeypox is a rare infection that usually manifests as rash, which develops into fluid-filled blisters. The rash often appears with symptoms such as high fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands, shivering, and/or fatigue.

The symptoms usually clear up in two to four weeks.

Outburst of Monkeypox in the UK

Monkeypox is commonly found in Africa, but has been found in more than 130 cases in 19 countries outside the continent, growing in Europe, the United States, Canada and Australia.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), 71 monkeypox infections have been confirmed in the UK — 70 in the UK and 1 in Scotland.

Last week, on May 16, there were seven confirmed cases in the UK.
According to News Outlet i, this is the first time in the UK that a monkeypox has spread from person to person.

But although the number of cases is "extraordinary", officials have promised that the disease is usually mild and will heal in two to four weeks.

News Outlet i also reported that the government has ordered more than 20,000 vaccines as a precaution.

How Does the Monkeypox Spread?

Monkeypox is spread by wild animals such as rats, mice and squirrels in west and central Africa. A human can become infected if they are bitten by an infected animal or come in contact with infected blood, body fluids, blisters, or scabs.

According to the NHS, you can catch a monkeypox by eating the uncooked meat of an infected animal or by handling infected "stuff" such as animal skin and fur.

Touching clothing, bedding, or towels used by anyone with monkey box rash also increases the risk of infection. The cough and sneeze of an infected person can also spread the disease.

How to Avoid Monkeypox Spread?

To reduce the risk of contracting monkeypox, the NHS advises people to "eat only fully cooked meat." Individuals should not eat or touch bushmeat (flesh of wild animals).

Washing your hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can protect against infection.

The NHS urges people to stay away from wild or stray animals, sick animals and dead animals.

In addition, the NHS emphasizes the importance of maintaining distance from those who are ill and suffering from monkeypox, in which beds or towels should not be shared.

People suffering from monkeypox are advised to isolate themselves and stay away from pets.

Dr. Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UKHSA, had rightfully said, "If anyone suspects they might have rashes or lesions on any part of their body, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible, though please phone ahead before attending in person."

Source: Medindia
