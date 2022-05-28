Advice to Meat Eaters Amidst the Outbreak of Monkeypox

Advertisement

How Does the Monkeypox Spread?

How to Avoid Monkeypox Spread?

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), 71 monkeypox infections have been confirmed in the UK — 70 in the UK and 1 in Scotland.Last week, on May 16, there were seven confirmed cases in the UK.According to, this is the first time in the UK that a monkeypox has spread from person to person.But although the number of cases is "extraordinary", officials have promised that the disease is usually mild and will heal in two to four weeks.also reported that the government has ordered more than 20,000 vaccines as a precaution.According to the NHS, you can catch a monkeypox by eating the uncooked meat of an infected animal or by handling infected "stuff" such as animal skin and fur.Touching clothing, bedding, or towels used by anyone with monkey box rash also increases the risk of infection. The cough and sneeze of an infected person can also spread the disease.The NHS urges people to stay away from wild or stray animals, sick animals and dead animals.In addition, the NHS emphasizes the importance of maintaining distance from those who are ill and suffering from monkeypox, in which beds or towels should not be shared.Dr. Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UKHSA, had rightfully said, "If anyone suspects they might have rashes or lesions on any part of their body, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible, though please phone ahead before attending in person."Source: Medindia