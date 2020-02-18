medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Adverse Events for Methotrexate, a Common Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Investigated

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 18, 2020 at 4:32 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Methotrexate, a common rheumatoid arthritis drug was associated with a higher risk for skin cancer and gastrointestinal, lung and blood side effects, stated a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital. Results are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Adverse Events for Methotrexate, a Common Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Investigated
Adverse Events for Methotrexate, a Common Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Investigated

Methotrexate is a common drug with a long history; for the past 40 years, it's been used to treat a range of diseases. Today it is the most commonly used drug for systemic rheumatic diseases worldwide and is the first drug a physician will prescribe for a patient with rheumatoid arthritis. But despite its use by millions of people, there is not robust data on the rates of the side effects of the drug.

Show Full Article


"Methotrexate is a cornerstone drug for a variety of inflammatory diseases, especially for rheumatoid arthritis," said Daniel Solomon, MD, MPH, a rheumatologist in the Division of Rheumatology, Inflammation and Immunology at the Brigham. "Over the decades, we've learned about the side effects but only from small studies. Questions for both physicians and patients have lingered about the drug's safety. Our study offers a detailed side-effect profile that I think will help us prescribe methotrexate in an informed way."

Solomon and his colleagues looked at data on 4,786 participants from CIRT who were randomized to receive low-dose methotrexate with folate or a placebo. Of 2,391 subjects who received methotrexate, 87 percent experienced an adverse event of interest compared to 81.5 percent of those who were randomized to placebo.

This result may be particularly important because patients with psoriatic arthritis -- a form of arthritis that affects people with psoriasis -- are already at increased risk of skin cancer. Gastrointestinal, infectious, pulmonary and hematologic adverse events were also elevated, but the increased risk was mild to moderate. As anticipated, the team also saw an increase in liver test abnormalities and five cases of cirrhosis in the methotrexate arm versus zero in the placebo arm. The authors note that CIRT participants did not have rheumatoid arthritis or other rheumatic diseases and it is possible, although unlikely, that adverse event rates may vary outside of the CIRT population.

"We now have real numbers we can share with patients when talking about side effects," said Solomon. "We definitely wouldn't suggest this drug is too dangerous to give. But having a clear side-effect profile allows us to give it with eyes wide open and better balances the risks and benefits of an age-old drug."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Quiz on Skin Cancer

The skin is the largest organ of the body, comprising of two main layers - the epidermis and the dermis. This quiz on skin cancer will help you brush up your knowledge on this topic. ...

Methotrexate

This medication is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in ...

Gay, Bi Men More Likely to Suffer Skin Cancer

Rates of skin cancer were higher among gay and bisexual men than heterosexual men but lower among bisexual women compared to heterosexual women, reports a new study.

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Reactive Arthritis

Reactive arthritis is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disorders associated with Reactive arthritis.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityOsteoarthritisRheumatoid ArthritisOligoarthritisSpondylolisthesisChemotherapyChemotherapy DrugsSignature Drug ToxicityKnee ReplacementReactive Arthritis
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Coronavirus

Too Much Sitting May Up Heart Disease Risk in Aging Women

Cocoa can Help People With Peripheral Artery Disease Walk Again
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive