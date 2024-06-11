About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Advancing Neurological Research With Miniature Artificial Brains

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 11 2024 3:51 PM

Researchers worldwide can now generate highly realistic brain cortical organoid- essentially miniature artificial brains with functioning neural networks- using a newly released proprietary protocol from the University of California San Diego (1 Trusted Source
UC San Diego Develops First-In-Kind Protocol for Creating 'Wired Miniature Brains'

Go to source).
This groundbreaking technique, detailed in Nature Protocols, enables advanced research into neurological disorders such as autism and schizophrenia, where brain structure is typical, but electrical activity is altered. Alysson Muotri, Ph.D., corresponding author and director of the UC San Diego Sanford Stem Cell Institute (SSCI) Integrated Space Stem Cell Orbital Research Center, highlighted the protocol's potential. The SSCI is led by Dr. Catriona Jamieson, a renowned physician-scientist in cancer stem cell biology, who investigates how space affects cancer progression.

The newly detailed method allows for the creation of tiny replicas of the human brain so realistic that they rival “the complexity of the fetal brain’s neural network,” according to Muotri, who is also a professor in the UC San Diego School of Medicine’s Departments of Pediatrics and Cellular and Molecular Medicine. His brain replicas have already traveled to the International Space Station (ISS), where their activity was studied under conditions of microgravity.

Advancing Neurological Research with Functional Brain Organoids

Two other protocols for creating brain organoids are publicly accessible, but neither allow researchers to study the brain’s electrical activity. Muotri’s method, however, allows researchers to study neural networks created from the stem cells of patients with various neurodevelopmental conditions.

“You no longer need to create different regions and assemble them together,” said Muotri, adding that his protocol allows different brain areas — like the cortex and midbrain — “to co-develop, as naturally observed in human development.”

“I believe we will see many derivations of this protocol in the future for the study of different brain circuits,” he added.

Such “mini brains” can be used to test potentially therapeutic drugs and even gene therapies before patient use, as well as to screen for efficacy and side effects, according to Muotri.

A plan to do so is already in the works. Muotri and researchers at the Federal University of Amazonas in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, are teaming up to record and investigate Amazonian tribal remedies for Alzheimer’s disease — not on Earth-based mouse models, but on diseased human brain organoids in space.

New Frontiers in Space-Based Neurological Research

A recent Humans in Space grant — awarded by Boryung, a leading health care investment company based in South Korea — will help fuel the research project, which spans multiple continents and habitats, from the depths of the Amazon rainforest to Muotri’s lab on the coast of California — and, eventually, to the International Space Station.

Other research possibilities for the brain organoids include disease modeling, understanding human consciousness and additional space-based experiments. In March, Muotri — in partnership with NASA — sent to space a number of brain organoids made from the stem cells of patients with Alzheimers disease and ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease). The payload returned in May and results, which will eventually be published, are being reviewed.

Because microgravity mimics an accelerated version of Earth-based aging, Muotri should be able to witness the effects of several years of disease progression while studying the month-long mission’s payload, including potential changes in protein production, signaling pathways, oxidative stress and epigenetics.

“We’re hoping for novel findings — things researchers haven’t discovered before,” he said. “Nobody has sent such a model into space, until now.”

Reference:
  1. UC San Diego Develops First-In-Kind Protocol for Creating ‘Wired Miniature Brains’ - (https://sdbn.org/san-diego-biotech-news/2024/06/10/uc-san-diego-develops-first-in-kind-protocol-for-creating-wired-miniature-brains/)

Source-Eurekalert


