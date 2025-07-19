Individuals with high myopia prescriptions are 13 times more prone to retinal detachment.

According to a recent study, combining routine eye scans with AI has led to a groundbreaking method for assessing short-sightedness or myopia and predicting the risk of severe retinal damage.This innovative approach revealed thator tears compared to those with similar prescriptions but less severe retinal changes ().﻿ Experts say the approach offers a more tailored way to assess short-sightedness by taking into account subtle changes in an individual’s retina missed by glasses prescription, which could help identify people at higher risk of complications associated with short-sightedness.﻿ The new measure of short-sightedness, called(FRO), could help clinicians better identify vulnerable patients, leading to more tailored management to prevent vision loss, researchers add.. People with strong short-sighted prescriptions are generally 13 times more likely to have retinal detachment than people without short-sightedness. However, this risk can vary greatly even among individuals with similar prescriptions, experts say.﻿ In the first study of its kind, researchers from the University of Edinburgh analysed health data and retinal images from more than 9,300 UK Biobank participants aged 40–69 with no previous retinal problems.structurally to how it should normally look according to their glasses prescription.The. They found that for each step lower in the score – meaning the retina looked more short-sighted than expected – the, even among individuals with similar glasses prescription, age, sex, and other factors at baseline.﻿ Experts say the FRO score offers a new, more accurate way to identify individuals at elevated risk of the sight-threatening condition.The approach could also help guide decisions around popular elective procedures, such asand, by identifying patients whose retinas may be more vulnerable to certain surgeries, even if their glasses prescriptions are the same.﻿ The study’s principal investigator, Fabian Yii, from the University of Edinburgh’s Robert O Curle Ophthalmology Suite in the Institute of Regeneration and Repair, said: “Our study supports moving beyond glasses prescription alone and taking into account retinal information when describing﻿ Given the limitations of current descriptors of myopia severity, most notably glasses prescription, in effectively capturing an individual’s risks of myopic complications, this research represents an important step in allowing care to be targeted more effectively for the increasing number of people affected by myopia.Source-Medindia