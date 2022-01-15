About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Advanced Biological Techniques may Help Formulate Parkinson's Treatment

by Karishma Abhishek on January 15, 2022 at 11:42 PM
Font : A-A+

Advanced Biological Techniques may Help Formulate Parkinson's Treatment

Happiness hormone called dopamine may also help patients with Parkinson's disease as per a study at the University of Bergen, published in the journal Nature Communications.

In our brain, billions of nerve cells talk to each other using signaling substances called neurotransmitters. One of these neurotransmitters is dopamine, known to many as one of the happiness hormones.

Advertisement


In addition to giving us a sense of reward and satisfaction, dopamine is also important for motor control, concentration, learning, and attention. The importance of dopamine becomes very clear in patients with Parkinson's disease.

In the brains of these patients, cells that synthesize and secrete dopamine die. These cells are called dopaminergic neurons and act as small dopamine factories. The mental and physical symptoms in Parkinson's patients only occur when about half of these cells are gone.
Advertisement

This means that the disease is not discovered until a lot of damage has occurred. One of the goals of research on the brain's dopamine system is to find out how Parkinson's and related diseases can be detected at an earlier stage.

"In this way, you can find drugs that can prevent the disease from developing further", says researcher Marte Innselset Flydal, at the department of biomedicine, University of Bergen.

Understand how dopamine regulates its production

Enzymes are proteins that act as catalysts for chemical reactions in the body. The three-dimensional structure of the enzymes is essential for their activity and regulation. Inside the dopamine-producing cells, there are large amounts of an enzyme called tyrosine hydroxylase (TH).

"Such 3D structures can tell us how the cellular processes take place at the atomic level and thus also how we can find targeted treatment to correct errors in enzymes, which, for example, occur by disease mutations. For TH, such mutations cause TH deficiency, a neurological disease classified as a subgroup of parkinsonism", says Professor Aurora Martinez, at the department of biomedicine, UiB.

In her research group, which is a partner in the Neuro-SysMed center, they work to understand how proteins work at a structural level. In other words, they are trying to find out how mutations cause defects in protein function and how such defects can be repaired.

The dedicated task of TH is to convert the amino acid tyrosine to L-dopa, which is further converted to dopamine by another enzyme. It is well known that TH is the key enzyme in the regulation of dopamine synthesis, but it has not been understood in what way this happens at the level of structural details.

It has long been known that dopamine can regulate its production. Dopamine can bind to the TH enzyme and inactivate it. Such regulatory mechanisms are called negative feedback and ensure that dopamine synthesis is turned off when the cell has sufficient dopamine.

"When the dopamine level drops again, signaling pathways will be activated in the cell. This leads to TH being modified, by so-called phosphorylation, which causes dopamine to be released and the enzyme to be reactivated", says researcher Rune Kleppe at the department of occupational medicine, Helse Bergen, who has also been involved in the study.

It is the interplay between these regulatory mechanisms that researchers now believe they can understand at the level of detail.

"This knowledge gives us new opportunities to develop medicines for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases", says Professor Martinez.

Uses sophisticated methods

These research results are a product of long-term and world-leading research activity on TH at the Department of Biomedicine (UiB) and Helse Bergen, and on protein structure in the research group of Professor José María Valpuesta at the Centro Nacional de Biotecnología (CNB-CSIC) in Madrid, using sophisticated cryoelectron microscopes with high resolution to determine the three-dimensional structure of proteins.

"Cryoelectron microscopy has been essential to find out what TH looks like and has also made it possible to see how it changes when it binds dopamine", says Martinez (see figure).

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< India's Active COVID-19 Caseload Nears 13 Lakhs
Can Being Obese Increase Your Risk of Cancer? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease
Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease
Deep brain stimulation using electrical impulses jumpstarts the nerve cells that produce the ......
New Insights into Parkinson’s Treatment
New Insights into Parkinson’s Treatment
One of the factors behind nerve cell death in Parkinson's disease identified, unlocking the ......
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Raises the Risk of Parkinson's
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Raises the Risk of Parkinson's
Relatively new research findings indicating that the earliest stages of Parkinson's disease (PD) ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close