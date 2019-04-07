medindia

Adults With Type 2 Diabetes Face High Risk of Dying from Cancer: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 4, 2019 at 2:10 AM
In Scottish adults with type 2 diabetes, cancer was found to be the most common cause of death, according to a study published in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation.
Investigators examined the causes of death of people with type 2 diabetes in Ayrshire and Arran, Scotland between 2009 and 2014 and compared them with national mortality rates. The most common cause of death was cancer (27.8%) followed by heart disease (24.1%).

The study's results confirmed an increased risk of early death in individuals with type 2 diabetes compared with the general population, and they suggested that where cardiovascular risk factors are being treated aggressively, cancer takes on a greater importance in the cause of death.

Source: Eurekalert

