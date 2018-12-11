By using TARE-Y90 - targeted radiation treatment, chemotherapy-resistant liver cancer in children can be treated. Currently, the radiation treatment is only being used for adults. The results of this study are published in the Pediatric Blood and Cancer journal.

Adult Targeted Radiation Treatment Could Prove Effective for Kids With Cancer

‘This form of targeted radiation therapy- TARE-Y90 could be effective for kids as they dont have a lot of treatment options once the chemotherapy fails.’

The treatment, known as," said Allison Aguado, MD, lead author of the study and pediatric interventional radiologist at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., one of the few locations pediatric patients can receive this care. "."The study describes a retrospective review of 10 children between the ages of 2 and 18 years old with primary liver cancer treated with TARE-Y90 between January 2011 and April 2017. All patients had previously been treated unsuccessfully with chemotherapy and had no curative surgical options but did have preserved liver function.TARE-Y90, a treatment that is approved by the FDA for adults with liver cancer, allows much higher doses of radiation to be delivered to the tumor while sparing normal surrounding tissue by using an image-guided catheter to carry radioactive microbeads directly to the tumor sites through a tiny incision in the groin.Each patient was treated with Y90 one to two times and generally observed overnight before being discharged. Most patients reported no or mild side effects, including fatigue and fever.As a result of the TARE-Y90 treatment, seven patients showed temporary disease control, with two additional patients demonstrating a partial response and one with a robust response that was able to be bridged to transplant.Because of specialized training required to perform the procedure, TARE-Y90 in pediatric patients is only offered at a few hospitals, including through the Nemours Liver Tumor Program based at duPont Hospital for Children. The comprehensive internationally recognized treatment team includes Dr. Aguado, Stephen Dunn, MD, liver transplant surgeon, and Howard Katzenstein, MD, pediatric liver tumor oncologist. The study authors note that more research is needed to understand which patients would benefit the most from this treatment."TARE-Y90 should be considered effective and feasible for children with liver cancers and has the potential to be used earlier in treatment, alongside chemotherapy, to help reduce tumor size to provide better surgical treatment options and improved prognosis," said Aguado. "I am fortunate to be part of the Nemours Liver Tumor Treatment Team, working alongside world the renowned pediatric liver specialists, Dr. Howard Katzenstein and Dr. Stephen Dunn, to add interventional radiology to help care for children with liver tumors."In the study, the authors note several limitations, including the retrospective nature of the research, as well as the potential for selection bias in the patients treated, as patients were only included if they had chemoresistant, nonsurgical disease, without case-control for comparison.Source: Eurekalert