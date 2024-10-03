About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Adolescent Migrants: Increased Vulnerability to Psychosis

by Dr. Navapriya S on Oct 3 2024 5:26 PM

Migration can be an important risk factor in developing psychosis. The incidences of psychotic disorder are greater in first generation migrants and racialized population. The study was published in the journal PLOS Mental Health (1 Trusted Source
Age-at-migration, ethnicity and psychosis risk: Findings from the EU-GEI case-control study

Go to source).
Research reveals that children of migrants who are racialized have a 1.5 to 5 times higher risk of developing psychosis than others based on race.

One of the important factors that contribute to this is childhood trauma. The risk of psychosis is higher in refugees than in other migrants who migrate from the same regions.

This is because refugees are exposed to war, famines, hunger, poverty and poor health care.

Effect of Trauma and Migration on Psychosis

Traumatic events experienced during the crucial neurodevelopmental stages like childhood and adolescence can increase the risk of developing psychosis.

Abnormal social and cognitive development with social withdrawal precedes the onset of psychosis which is common during adolescence. Exposure to pre-migratory trauma during critical windows of neurodevelopment in childhood and adolescence may be harmful to later mental health.

Migration can disturb development by breaking social networks, affecting identity formation and learning a new language or adapting to new cultures. Migration during childhood and adolescence can increase the risk of psychosis later in life.

Migrants who migrate during adolescence are more prone to psychosis than those who migrate during childhood. It is easier to learn a new language or adapt to a new culture in childhood than during adolescence.

Adolescent Migrants are More Vulnerable to Psychosis

Studies reveal that migration at any age is associated with a risk of developing psychosis in a range of 1.71 to 3.26. Black adolescents are at more risk of psychosis than other populations because they are exposed to more discrimination.

Migration during adolescence may increase psychosis risk because of exposure to socioeconomic disadvantage and traumatic life events, such as parental separation, economic instability, violence, or persecution.

These risk factors, along with migration, can aggravate the risk, especially for minoritized groups who may face discrimination and structural racism. This discrimination affects mental health for both first and second generation migrants.

While over diagnosis may be the cause for higher rates of psychosis among some migrant and ethnic minority groups, there is growing evidence that social determinants are key factors in increased risk of psychosis in these populations.

Reference:
  1. Age-at-migration, ethnicity and psychosis risk: Findings from the EU-GEI case-control study - (https:journals.plos.org/mentalhealth/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmen.0000134)


