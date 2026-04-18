Early childhood body mass index (BMI) changes may reflect lean mass growth rather than fat changes, with waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) shown to be more accurate than BMI for assessing body fat in children.

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Adiposity Rebound or Fat-Free Mass Anabolism in Childrenâ€”Challenging a 42-Year-Old BMI Puzzle with Waist-to-Height Ratio: The ASNF-NNF 2025 Inaugural Flemming Quaade Award for Innovation in Childhood Obesity Lecture



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Adiposity Rebound: BMI Drop in Kids Linked to Strength Gains, Not Weight Loss

Is Early Adiposity Rebound Tied to Higher Obesity Risk?

BMI

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Adiposity rebound in children: a simple indicator for predicting obesity



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Early Adiposity Rebound and the Risk of Adult Obesity



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How Early BMI Changes Shape Future Weight?

risk of BMI-obesity

Adiposity Rebound is Just Growth, Not a Health Problem

BMI Rebound is Natural, Not Modifiable

heart-healthy diet

cholesterol

nutrition education

Childhood BMI Rebound Explained Using Waist-to-Height Ratio Analysis

waist circumference-to-height ratio (WHtR)

body fat

Childhood BMI Rebound Explained: It’s Muscle Gain, Not Fat Return

WHtR vs BMI: Why Waist-to-Height Ratio Better Predicts Heart Disease Risk

obesity

heart failure

heart disease

WHtR is thus better than BMI at identifying fat mass and its associated risk

Adiposity Rebound is Not a Disease, But Normal Muscle Growth

body fat

an increase in muscle mass, and it is a good thing for healthy, normal growth

Adiposity Rebound or Fat-Free Mass Anabolism in Children—Challenging a 42-Year-Old BMI Puzzle with Waist-to-Height Ratio: The ASNF-NNF 2025 Inaugural Flemming Quaade Award for Innovation in Childhood Obesity Lecture - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022316626000866) Adiposity rebound in children: a simple indicator for predicting obesity - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002916523245657) Early Adiposity Rebound and the Risk of Adult Obesity - (https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article-abstract/101/3/e5/61923/Early-Adiposity-Rebound-and-the-Risk-of-Adult)

The early drop in children’s BMI is due to increasing muscle mass, not a reduction in body fat, according to a new study.New research to be presented at this year’s European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul and published inchallenges a 42-year-old theory about children’s growth patterns ().Previously, scientists believed thatHowever, the new analysis suggestsThe study is by Professor Andrew Agbaje, physician and associate professor of clinical epidemiology and child health at the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio, Finland.Disproving the existence of ‘adiposity rebound’ is important because, since the theory was proposed, some doctors including pediatricians have believed it is a real phenomenon, and it is possible to intervene with lifestyle changes to prevent or mitigate its effect.It was in 1984 that French researcher Marie Françoise Rolland-Cachera and colleagues proposed the concept of “adiposity rebound” in a paper published in. They observed the adiposity rebound and a relationship between the age atadiposity rebound and final BMI adiposity (at age 16 years), and showed that). Some subsequent studies confirmed this ().In more detail, when a child is born, the child’s BMI increases rapidly by age 1 year, and then starts falling to the lowest level around age 4 years and subsequently begins to rise again. By age 6 years, the child regains the exact BMI he or she had at age 2 years. This ‘rebound’ happens to all children. However, the timing or age of this fall in BMI in early childhood has been associated with thein later years - experts hypothesised and simulated thatOther biological processes also occur in all children who live to adulthood – for example, puberty. However, going through puberty at too early an age has been associated with biologically plausible health risks, unlike the ‘adiposity rebound’. Prof Agbaje explains: “Puberty is a defining moment in human biology that alters the whole body, but adiposity rebound is not; it is a natural growth process unattached to any problem, whether it is early rebound or late. So the previous associations relating early BMI-based adiposity rebound to later life obesity are misleading analyses. Positive statistical associations do not always equate to biological plausibility”Several trials have taken place in the intervening decades regarding this phenomenon that Prof Agbaje’s new evidence shows is non-existent. In one randomized controlled trial from Finland, starting at 7 months of age which continued until age 20 years, an intervention introduced infants to a, characterised by low proportional intake of saturated fat and, by dietary counselling andsessions to parents and children from the age of 7 months to 20 years, while the control group received no intervention. There was no difference between the intervention and control group regarding the ‘rebound age’ - the average decrease in BMI and the subsequent increase by age 6. Prof Agbaje explains: “This is just one example showing clinical trials could not change the so-called ‘adiposity rebound’ because.”To establish whether or not this phenomenon is real – or what is really the cause of it - Prof Agbaje in this new study instead used, which measures/adiposity with around 90% accuracy compared with the gold standard (dual-energy Xray absorptiometry) measure of fat mass. He analysed data of 2410 multiracial children aged 2 – 19 years from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2021–2023 cycle, using both BMI and WHtR measurements. The mean value of BMI at age 2 years (17.1 kg/m2) was regained by age 6 years after a significant decrease between age 2 and 6 years (see graph in full paper), which was consistent with the adiposity rebound theory.However, the WHtR mean value at age 2 years (0.54) was never regained throughout childhood and adolescence, at age 6 years or any other age. Overall, WHtR falls until age 7 years, from which age it increases across childhood and late adolescence – but never recovering to the level it was at age 2 years. Thus, there is no true rebound in fat mass - Prof Agbaje says his results show that it is an increase in muscle/lean mass that causes the increase in BMI seen around age 5 to 7 years, which has been erroneously described as fat or adiposity. “Children in effect undergo a body composition reset at the plateau around age 4 years, which prepares them for the growth stages after that age,” he explains.He suggests that the adiposity rebound theory is therefore a BMI-induced ‘false discovery’ similar to the “obesity paradox” in adults, explained as people living withcan have lower mortality rates in certain scenarios than people with normal weight. The BMI obesity paradox emphasises a U-shaped relationship withand mortality among adults, meaning those with higher BMI are protected from. However, subsequent research has established that it is the increased muscle mass within the BMI that is a protective factor. However, when WHtR was associated with heart failure in randomized clinical trials, the association was linear, meaning thatProf Agbaje says: “We do not need to push the adiposity rebound theory in pediatric literature any further because it is not a real disease state or a critical period that warrants clinical intervention. It is a statistical anomaly. Fat-free mass or lean mass growth is likely the accurate physiological explanation for the body composition reset that occurs in early childhood. It is a natural phenomenon for survival, which we have erroneously considered a disease process, and we have been trying to treat or prevent it for 42 years. So, the term ‘adiposity rebound’ is wrong, it is a BMI fallacy, it is simply muscle mass build up or growth.”He adds: “This is a pivotal moment in history in the definition and accurate diagnosis of childhood excess, with the possibility of adopting WHtR as a practical and clinically useful universal tool in diagnosing excess fat in children and adolescents.”He concludes: “Our new analysis suggests that this; this is. No clinical intervention is needed to address a non-existent problem in children..”Source-Eurekalert