Early childhood body mass index (BMI) changes may reflect lean mass growth rather than fat changes, with waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) shown to be more accurate than BMI for assessing body fat in children.
The early drop in children’s BMI is due to increasing muscle mass, not a reduction in body fat, according to a new study. New research to be presented at this year’s European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul and published in The Journal of Nutrition challenges a 42-year-old theory about children’s growth patterns (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Adiposity Rebound or Fat-Free Mass Anabolism in Childrenâ€”Challenging a 42-Year-Old BMI Puzzle with Waist-to-Height Ratio: The ASNF-NNF 2025 Inaugural Flemming Quaade Award for Innovation in Childhood Obesity Lecture
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Adiposity Rebound: BMI Drop in Kids Linked to Strength Gains, Not Weight LossPreviously, scientists believed that children’s BMI drops after infancy and then rises again around age six due to a decrease in body fat—a process called “adiposity rebound.” However, the new analysis suggests this is not because fat decreases, but because muscle mass increases during that period.
The study is by Professor Andrew Agbaje, physician and associate professor of clinical epidemiology and child health at the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio, Finland.
Disproving the existence of ‘adiposity rebound’ is important because, since the theory was proposed, some doctors including pediatricians have believed it is a real phenomenon, and it is possible to intervene with lifestyle changes to prevent or mitigate its effect.
Is Early Adiposity Rebound Tied to Higher Obesity Risk?It was in 1984 that French researcher Marie Françoise Rolland-Cachera and colleagues proposed the concept of “adiposity rebound” in a paper published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. They observed the adiposity rebound and a relationship between the age at
Adiposity rebound in children: a simple indicator for predicting obesity
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Early Adiposity Rebound and the Risk of Adult Obesity
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How Early BMI Changes Shape Future Weight?In more detail, when a child is born, the child’s BMI increases rapidly by age 1 year, and then starts falling to the lowest level around age 4 years and subsequently begins to rise again. By age 6 years, the child regains the exact BMI he or she had at age 2 years. This ‘rebound’ happens to all children. However, the timing or age of this fall in BMI in early childhood has been associated with the
Adiposity Rebound is Just Growth, Not a Health ProblemOther biological processes also occur in all children who live to adulthood – for example, puberty. However, going through puberty at too early an age has been associated with biologically plausible health risks, unlike the ‘adiposity rebound’. Prof Agbaje explains: “Puberty is a defining moment in human biology that alters the whole body, but adiposity rebound is not; it is a natural growth process unattached to any problem, whether it is early rebound or late. So the previous associations relating early BMI-based adiposity rebound to later life obesity are misleading analyses. Positive statistical associations do not always equate to biological plausibility”
BMI Rebound is Natural, Not ModifiableSeveral trials have taken place in the intervening decades regarding this phenomenon that Prof Agbaje’s new evidence shows is non-existent. In one randomized controlled trial from Finland, starting at 7 months of age which continued until age 20 years, an intervention introduced infants to a
Childhood BMI Rebound Explained Using Waist-to-Height Ratio AnalysisTo establish whether or not this phenomenon is real – or what is really the cause of it - Prof Agbaje in this new study instead used
Childhood BMI Rebound Explained: It’s Muscle Gain, Not Fat ReturnHowever, the WHtR mean value at age 2 years (0.54) was never regained throughout childhood and adolescence, at age 6 years or any other age. Overall, WHtR falls until age 7 years, from which age it increases across childhood and late adolescence – but never recovering to the level it was at age 2 years. Thus, there is no true rebound in fat mass - Prof Agbaje says his results show that it is an increase in muscle/lean mass that causes the increase in BMI seen around age 5 to 7 years, which has been erroneously described as fat or adiposity. “Children in effect undergo a body composition reset at the plateau around age 4 years, which prepares them for the growth stages after that age,” he explains.
WHtR vs BMI: Why Waist-to-Height Ratio Better Predicts Heart Disease RiskHe suggests that the adiposity rebound theory is therefore a BMI-induced ‘false discovery’ similar to the “obesity paradox” in adults, explained as people living with
Adiposity Rebound is Not a Disease, But Normal Muscle GrowthProf Agbaje says: “We do not need to push the adiposity rebound theory in pediatric literature any further because it is not a real disease state or a critical period that warrants clinical intervention. It is a statistical anomaly. Fat-free mass or lean mass growth is likely the accurate physiological explanation for the body composition reset that occurs in early childhood. It is a natural phenomenon for survival, which we have erroneously considered a disease process, and we have been trying to treat or prevent it for 42 years. So, the term ‘adiposity rebound’ is wrong, it is a BMI fallacy, it is simply muscle mass build up or growth.”
He adds: “This is a pivotal moment in history in the definition and accurate diagnosis of childhood excess
He concludes: “Our new analysis suggests that this adiposity rebound phenomenon is not an obesity problem; this is
Reference:
- Adiposity Rebound or Fat-Free Mass Anabolism in Children—Challenging a 42-Year-Old BMI Puzzle with Waist-to-Height Ratio: The ASNF-NNF 2025 Inaugural Flemming Quaade Award for Innovation in Childhood Obesity Lecture - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022316626000866)
- Adiposity rebound in children: a simple indicator for predicting obesity - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002916523245657)
- Early Adiposity Rebound and the Risk of Adult Obesity - (https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article-abstract/101/3/e5/61923/Early-Adiposity-Rebound-and-the-Risk-of-Adult)
Source-Eurekalert