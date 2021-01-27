Adhering to a Dietary Regimen - The Real Issue

‘Study shows that adhering to a dietary regimen is the real issue when it comes to weight loss programs.’

Source: Medindia

Researchers find that it is difficult to help people adhere to a particular dietary regimen during treatment for obesity and weight control.It is essential to understand what features make a diet easier or more challenging to follow. Tailor-made dietary regimens for individuals will also optimize obesity treatments.A study done by the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing investigated different approaches to diet and clinical trials to improve adherence to regimens for weight reduction.She believes that the more we understand the individual characteristics of those trying to lose weight, the more we may be able to identify dietary interventions that facilitate their efforts.