ADHD Medication Shortages Threaten Quality of Life

Research has found that while medications significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the authors emphasize the need for additional support beyond medication. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source) The findings published online in The Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry throw the likely impact of shortages of certain ADHD medications into sharp relief.
What is Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)?Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is primarily characterised by inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. These core symptoms can negatively impact social interactions and relationships, work, education, and the ability to perform daily tasks.
“People with ADHD report lower quality of life in areas such as work productivity, social and family life, and self-esteem, compared to their neurotypical peers,” says Dr. Alessio Bellato, a lecturer in Psychology at the University of Southampton and lead author of the paper.
The researchers conducted the first systematic review and meta-analysis investigating the effects of stimulant (amphetamines and methylphenidate) and non-stimulant (atomoxetine) drugs for ADHD on quality of life.
They included 17 placebo-controlled trials, encompassing over five thousand participants in the analysis. Trials were drawn from the MED-ADHD dataset (https://med-adhd.org), the largest dataset of trials of ADHD medication, set up by Professor Cortese and international collaborators.
Professor David Coghill from the University of Melbourne, a co-author on the paper, added: “This disparity shows that, for most people, targeting core symptoms through medication alone is unlikely be enough to counter the impact of ADHD on quality of life. More research is needed to find out whether combining medication with other approaches can lead to further improvements in well-being, and what types of support might be most effective in situations where medication is not available.”
“Considering that ADHD medication might not be acceptable, effective, or well tolerated for everyone with ADHD, more research is needed to evaluate alternative approaches, including psychological interventions.”
