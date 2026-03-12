ADHD in Adults: Exploring the Post-COVID Prescription Spike

Adult ADHD treatment is rising sharply. Since the pandemic began, new stimulant prescriptions have increased dramatically, especially among young adults.
New prescriptions for stimulants among adults — largely used to treat ADHD — more than doubled after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase was especially noticeable among younger adults.

Go to source) Stimulants have traditionally been prescribed mainly for pediatric ADHD and a few other conditions. However, over the past two decades, ADHD diagnoses and stimulant prescriptions have increased globally among adults. Data now suggests that this trend accelerated after the pandemic began.
Researchers from Canada examined whether this shift is visible in Canada and explored the demographic characteristics of adults receiving these medications.
“Our findings may reflect improved recognition and treatment of ADHD in adulthood; however, the speed and scale of this growth also raises important questions about how diagnoses are being made, and if this prescribing is always appropriate,” says Dr. Tara Gomes, program director of the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network at St. Michael’s Hospital, Unity Health Toronto and an ICES scientist, Toronto, Ontario.
During the study period from January 2016 to June 2024, 327 053 adults in Ontario were dispensed at least 1 new prescription for stimulants.
More than half (55%) were female. The median age was 31 years. Most recipients (91%) lived in urban areas. At the start of the pandemic, there was a short-term decline in new recipients of stimulant prescriptions. This was followed by a rapid increase.
The largest increase occurred among younger age groups. The highest rates were seen among
18- to 24-year-olds.
Why Are ADHD Prescriptions Rising in Adults?“Many of these findings are consistent with trends in stimulant prescribing observed globally in the post-pandemic era and are likely influenced by greater awareness of adult ADHD and improved access to care following a historical pattern of underdiagnosis of ADHD in adulthood — particularly among women,” says coauthor Dr. Mina Tadrous, associate professor, Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto.
Studies in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Finland have reported similar trends of increasing stimulant use.
Several factors may be driving the increase. These include greater awareness and diagnosis of adult ADHD, expanded access to prescriptions through virtual care, increased screen time, and rising levels of mental distress.
Prescription stimulants may also be used to manage people with anxiety and depression. About 25% of new recipients of stimulants were diagnosed with one or both conditions.
Are Changes in Prescribing Practices Emerging?Researchers also observed shifts in who is prescribing these medications. Prescriptions from psychiatrists declined after the start of the pandemic — from 26% to 18%. At the same time, prescriptions from nurses and nurse practitioners increased — from 2% to 10%.
“While greater awareness of adult ADHD has likely supported many people accessing timely care, the speed of rising stimulant prescribing in this population alongside more non-specialist initiation, increasing virtual care, and shorter assessment timelines also raises concerns about the quality of diagnostic practices,” cautions Dr. Gomes.
“Because diagnosing adult ADHD requires careful and comprehensive clinical evaluation, these patterns point to the importance of ensuring that rigorous assessment protocols are used to support treatment decisions that are better aligned with clinical standards.”
The authors recommend continued monitoring and evaluation of stimulant prescribing trends to better understand the causes of rising use and ensure appropriate treatment while minimizing potential harms.
