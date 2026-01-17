ADHD Coaches Step In Where Therapy Falls Short

A new study examines who ADHD coaches are and what services they provide, helping assess their safety, role, and effectiveness in care.

TOP INSIGHT Ever wondered how lived experience changes the game for #ADHDsupport?

#ADHDcoaches, many with lived experience of ADHD themselves, offer practical guidance that overlaps with #psychological services. By focusing on goal-setting, organization, and accountability, they provide a unique and essential layer of support for the neurodivergent community.

#ADHD #Neurology #Neurodiversity

ADHD Coaches Offer Skills-Based Support Outside Clinical Care

Rising ADHD Coaching Prompts Questions on Evidence and Safety

ADHD Coaching at a Crossroads for Professionalization

Demographics, Services, and Practices in Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Coaching in the US - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2843968)

An increasing number ofrather than traditional mental health professionals, according to a new study published in( )The study finds thatsuch as goal-setting, organization strategies, and accountability support. However, unlike licensed clinicians, these coaches generally do not view their work as clinical treatment. Instead, they frame their role as practical, skills-based support aimed at helping clients manage daily challenges associated with ADHD.Researchers note that thereflects unmet needs in traditional care and a demand for more personalized, experience-driven support. The findings also raise important questions about how coaching fits into the broader ADHD care landscape, particularly around training standards, regulation, and collaboration with clinical services.It's the first major survey of this rapidly growing field and a prerequisite to studying how safe and effective it is, the authors suggested.“This is the most systematic information anyone’s ever gotten on ADHD coaching,” said Maggie Sibley, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine and the paper’s lead author.During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were shortages of both ADHD medications and office hours among psychologists who treat ADHD. In parallel, more people began to offer ADHD coaching services, and patient testimonials went viral on social media. Healthcare providers recommend ADHD coaching to their patients, and that service became part of ADHD treatment guidelines.People with ADHD shifted to the services that were available and trending — despite the lack of evidence about the safety or effectiveness of the practice. Sibley and Tamara Rosier, then president of the ADHD Coaches Organization, were discussing these trends and began to wonder, “How do we start a conversation about this without any systemically collected information about who coaches really are and what they do?” Sibley recalled.They developed a survey to formally gather that information. Notable among the findings:This connection can provide unique benefits to patients, Sibley said. “The emotional validation of connecting with a person who has walked in your shoes is powerful,” she said.The field was inspired by people who market themselves as “life skills” instructors. ADHD coaches offer similar services to psychologists, including clinical care, and have similar fees. The survey found that theBut they don’t think of their work as clinical, and their fees are not covered by insurance.“They’re squarely placing themselves outside of healthcare structures and systems,” said Sibley. Unlike psychologists who need to complete a bachelor’s degree, doctoral degree, internship, and certification exams, there is no formal training or licensure to be an ADHD coach.There also are no formal standards, oversight or professional liability insurance for the field, Sibley said, all of which can help set business boundaries and protect coaches and patients if a patient has a mental health crisis or anything else goes awry. In the absence of these features, both groups are at risk, she cautioned.said Sibley. Coaches could stay outside of the healthcare field and clarify their clinical limits, or they could develop formal training and licensure certifications — following the leads of workforces such as physician assistants and peer substance-use counselors. Both fields emerged from grassroots traditions and are now formalized.Sibley thinks of coaching as an opportunity to get people with ADHD the care they need. “This workforce is highly interested in helping other people, and they’re not going away,” she said.Source-Eurekalert