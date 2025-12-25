Adenovirus Infection Behind the Recent Wave of Seasonal Sickness

Adenovirus is emerging as a major cause behind the widespread wave of cold-like and stomach-related illness affecting people during the festive season.

Adenovirus is emerging as a major cause behind the widespread wave of cold-like and stomach-related illness affecting people during the festive season.

It is that time of year again, and not because of celebrations or holidays. As travel crowds increase and shopping spaces fill up, illness appears to be everywhere, leaving many people dealing with runny noses, coughs, or stomach upset during the holiday period.

Government data indicates that adenovirus has been circulating more actively in recent weeks. When the reported symptoms are examined, they closely match the illness many people are currently experiencing, alongside other circulating infections such as Coronavirus Disease and newly emerging flu strains.

Adenovirus is a deoxyribonucleic acid virus, as well as the, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems.

Most infections linked to adenovirus are mild. Many people do not develop noticeable symptoms and may not even realize they are infected. However, severe illness and, in rare cases,

Adenovirus often produces. While it can resemble a cold, the virus itself is one of many germs capable of causing these symptoms rather than being the symptom itself.

Symptoms vary depending on the subtype involved. Although more than one hundred subtypes exist, only forty-nine affect humans. Possible symptoms include

Symptoms may, with coughing sometimes lasting longer. Babies, children under five years, older adults, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immunity face a higher risk of complications.

Adenovirus is through inhalation of infected droplets, direct transfer from contaminated hands to the eyes, and the fecal-oral route, often linked to inadequate handwashing after using the toilet.

Transmission is faster in crowded environments where people are in close contact. The virus can be difficult to eliminate, as it is resistant to soap and many commonly used cleaners.

is one of the most effective preventive measures. Additional precautions include avoiding touching the face and nose, using clean tissues when blowing the nose, and disposing of them immediately., thorough drying, frequent cleaning of toys, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, avoiding shared utensils or towels, wearing a mask when necessary, and maintaining good ventilation indoors can further reduce the risk of infection.

Flu typically appears during winter months and often begins suddenly with fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue. Adenovirus, however, can

Rather than sudden severe illness,, making it harder to distinguish without considering timing and symptom patterns.

Testing for adenovirus is uncommon, as it is. Symptom management is usually sufficient in most cases.

Relief measures include using such as ibuprofen or paracetamol to reduce fever and discomfort, gargling saltwater for sore throat relief, easing nasal congestion with inhalations, soothing coughs with hot lemon and honey, and ensuring adequate rest. Medical treatment options are available for severe infections or for individuals with weakened immune systems.

Source-Eurekalert