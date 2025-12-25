Adenovirus Infection Behind the Recent Wave of Seasonal Sickness

Adenovirus is emerging as a major cause behind the widespread wave of cold-like and stomach-related illness affecting people during the festive season.
It is that time of year again, and not because of celebrations or holidays. As travel crowds increase and shopping spaces fill up, illness appears to be everywhere. Close contact in trains, busy markets, and supermarkets allows germs to circulate freely, leaving many people dealing with runny noses, coughs, or stomach upset during the holiday period.
Government data indicates that adenovirus has been circulating more actively in recent weeks. When the reported symptoms are examined, they closely match the illness many people are currently experiencing, alongside other circulating infections such as Coronavirus Disease and newly emerging flu strains.
Adenovirus Affects the Respiratory Tract and Multiple OrgansAdenovirus is a deoxyribonucleic acid virus, capable of infecting both the upper and lower respiratory tract, as well as the eyes, gastrointestinal tract, kidneys, and other organs, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems.
Most infections linked to adenovirus are mild. Many people do not develop noticeable symptoms and may not even realize they are infected. However, severe illness and, in rare cases, fatalities can occur in people who are immunosuppressed, making vigilance important for vulnerable groups.
Adenovirus Triggers Symptoms Often Mistaken for a ColdAdenovirus often produces symptoms similar to those seen with the common cold or flu-like illness. While it can resemble a cold, the virus itself is one of many germs capable of causing these symptoms rather than being the symptom itself.
Symptoms vary depending on the subtype involved. Although more than one hundred subtypes exist, only forty-nine affect humans. Possible symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, cough, shortness of breath, conjunctivitis, ear pain, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and urinary tract infection.
Symptoms may persist for up to two weeks, with coughing sometimes lasting longer. Babies, children under five years, older adults, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immunity face a higher risk of complications.
How Adenovirus Spreads Among PeopleAdenovirus is highly contagious and spreads easily through inhalation of infected droplets, direct transfer from contaminated hands to the eyes, and the fecal-oral route, often linked to inadequate handwashing after using the toilet.
Transmission is faster in crowded environments where people are in close contact. The virus can be difficult to eliminate, as it is resistant to soap and many commonly used cleaners. Bleach solutions or hydrogen peroxide are recommended for effective surface disinfection.
Avoiding Close Contact Helps Limit Adenovirus SpreadAvoiding close contact with people who are showing symptoms is one of the most effective preventive measures. Additional precautions include avoiding touching the face and nose, using clean tissues when blowing the nose, and disposing of them immediately.
Regular handwashing with soap and warm water, thorough drying, frequent cleaning of toys, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, avoiding shared utensils or towels, wearing a mask when necessary, and maintaining good ventilation indoors can further reduce the risk of infection.
Adenovirus Compared With Cold and FluFlu typically appears during winter months and often begins suddenly with fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue. Adenovirus, however, can occur throughout the year and usually presents with less dramatic symptoms.
Rather than sudden severe illness, adenovirus tends to cause symptoms more consistent with the common cold, making it harder to distinguish without considering timing and symptom patterns.
Most Adenovirus Infections Resolve on Their OwnTesting for adenovirus is uncommon, as it is generally treated like other seasonal respiratory infections and often resolves on its own. Symptom management is usually sufficient in most cases.
Relief measures include using anti-inflammatory medicines such as ibuprofen or paracetamol to reduce fever and discomfort, gargling saltwater for sore throat relief, easing nasal congestion with inhalations, soothing coughs with hot lemon and honey, and ensuring adequate rest. Medical treatment options are available for severe infections or for individuals with weakened immune systems.
