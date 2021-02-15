Addison’s Disease: Deciphering The Genetic Variants

Roughly one in 100,000 people develops Addison's disease every year in Sweden. The disease is autoimmune where the immune system attacks the cortex of the adrenal glands, which secretes essential hormones such as cortisol and aldosterone. A swift diagnosis is essential as disturbed production of these hormones can be fatal.As Addison's disease is rare, it is not known why some people develop this disease and it is also difficult to conduct large-scale genetic studies.For this study, researchers enrolled a large number of patients from the Swedish and Norwegian Addison registries. DNA was isolated from over 1,200 people with autoimmune Addison's disease and more than 4,000 healthy geographically matched individuals as the control group. 7 million gene variants were analyzed and the researchers found several gene variants that were significantly more common in people with Addison's disease.Previously, several variants were associated with autoimmune diseases, but in the AIRE gene the variants could be specifically linked to Addison's disease. This AIRE gene is important for the ability of T cells, an important type of blood cell in the immune system, to learn to tolerate endogenous proteins.When compared to healthy controls, in Addison's disease the AIRE gene produced a protein with an additional cysteine, an amino acid that can affect the protein's function, structure and ability to bind zinc ions.Eriksson said,Source: Medindia