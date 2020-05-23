by Iswarya on  May 23, 2020 at 9:50 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Adding Spices to Your Meal may Help Lower Inflammation
Adding six grams of spices to a meal high in carbohydrates and fat resulted in lower inflammation markers hours later, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Nutrition.

"If spices are palatable to you, they might be a way to make a high-fat or high-carb meal more healthful," said Connie Rogers, associate professor of nutritional sciences. "We can't say from this study if it was one spice in particular, but this specific blend seemed beneficial."

The researchers used a blend of basil, bay leaf, black pepper, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, ginger, oregano, parsley, red pepper, rosemary, thyme, and turmeric for the study.


According to Rogers, previous research has linked a variety of different spices, like ginger and turmeric, with anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, chronic inflammation has previously been associated with poor health outcomes like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and overweight and obesity, which affects approximately 72 percent of the U.S. population.

In more recent years, researchers have found that inflammation can spike after a person eats a meal high in fat or sugar. While it is not clear whether these short bursts -- called acute inflammation -- can cause chronic inflammation, Rogers said it's suspected they play a factor, especially in people with overweight or obesity.

"Ultimately, the gold standard would be to get people eating more healthfully and to lose weight and exercise, but those behavioral changes are difficult and take time," Rogers said. "So, in the interim, we wanted to explore whether a combination of spices that people are already familiar with and could fit in a single meal could have a positive effect."

For the study, the researchers recruited 12 men between the ages of 40 and 65, with overweight or obesity, and at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Rogers said the sample was chosen because people in these demographics tend to be at a higher risk for developing poorer health outcomes.

In random order, each participant ate three versions of a meal high in saturated fat and carbohydrates on three separate days: one with no spices, one with two grams of the spice blend, and one with six grams of the spice blend. The researchers drew blood samples before and then after each meal hourly for four hours to measure inflammatory markers.

"Additionally, we cultured the white blood cells and stimulated them to get the cells to respond to an inflammatory stimulus, similar to what would happen while your body is fighting an infection," Rogers said. "We think that's important because it's representative of what would happen in the body. Cells would encounter a pathogen and produce inflammatory cytokines."

After analyzing the data, the researchers found that inflammatory cytokines were reduced following the meal containing six grams of spices compared to the meal containing two grams of spices or no spices.

Rogers said six grams roughly translates to between one teaspoon to one tablespoon, depending on how the spices are dehydrated.

While the researchers can't be sure which spice or spices are contributing to the effect or the precise mechanism in which the effect is created, Rogers said the results suggest that the spices have anti-inflammatory properties that help offset inflammation caused by the high-carb and high-fat meal.

Additionally, Rogers said that a second study using the same subjects, conducted by Penn State researchers Penny Kris-Etherton and Kristina Petersen, found that six grams of spices resulted in a smaller post-meal reduction of "flow-mediated dilation" in the blood vessels -- a measure of blood vessel flexibility and marker of blood vessel health.

In the future, Rogers said she, Kris-Etherton, and Petersen would be working on further studies to determine the effects of spices in the diet across longer periods of time and within a more diverse population.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Spices Boost Your Health
Spices have been used in ancient medicines to cure a wide range of diseases. They are a part of our home-remedy. Science is exploring more about the health benefits of spices today.
READ MORE
Top 6 Cooling Spices For Summer
Spices not only boost the flavor of your food, but also help cool you off during the hot summer days. Read the article to know how you can beat the heat with these 6 easily available spices.
READ MORE
Top Ten Health Problems You can Solve with Herbs and Spices
Naturally available spices and herbs can help treat plenty of everyday ailments and health problems in the form of home remedies. These are safe and cheap.
READ MORE
Drawing from Myth to Become Mistress of Spices
Report on the purpose of the largest transgender - transvestites gathering in India
READ MORE
Benefits of Sage Leaves
Sage is a member of the mint family and has many healing properties. Sage leaves cure indigestion, gas, depression and menopausal problems, owing to the nutrients in them.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Black Pepper
Black pepper, also known as ''the king of spices'' has various health benefits besides being a taste-enhancer.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Cinnamon
Find interesting nutrition facts of cinnamon including its health benefits, latest tips on diet, recipes and more.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds
Fennel seeds are a must-have in almost every Indian kitchen due to its health quotient. Here are a few health benefits of fennel seeds.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Thermogenic Food for Weight Loss
Energy is needed to digest the ingested food. Diet induced thermogenesis (DIT) is defined ‘a percentage, is the energy used to break down food once it has been consumed’.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHunger Fullness and Weight ControlSpices Boost Your HealthThermogenic Food for Weight LossBenefits of Sage LeavesHealth Benefits of CinnamonHealth Benefits of Fennel SeedsTop Ten Health Problems You can Solve with Herbs and SpicesHealth Benefits of Black Pepper