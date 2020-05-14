by Iswarya on  May 14, 2020 at 4:39 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Adding Eccentric Exercises may Improve Physical Therapy Outcomes in ACL Injury Patients
Adding eccentric exercises are much more effective for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury patients at growing muscle and improving physical therapy outcomes than concentric exercises, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Athletic Training.

People with anterior cruciate ligament injuries can lose up to 40% of the muscle strength in the affected leg with muscle atrophy remaining a big problem even after ACL reconstruction and physical therapy.

Now, a new University of Michigan study in rats challenges conventional wisdom about which exercises are most beneficial during post-injury physical therapy.


Eccentric exercises contract the muscle during lengthening think of the downswing of a bicep curl or walking downhill. Those exercises are much more effective at growing muscle than concentric exercises, where muscles shorten while producing force--think of the upswing of a bicep curl, said Lindsey Lepley, U-M assistant professor of kinesiology.

Historically, the lengthening component of eccentric exercises has been thought to cause muscle damage during physical therapy, so they're omitted, Lepley said. But concentric exercises alone don't achieve the muscle growth required to get patients to pre-injury muscle strength. This holds true for all sports-related muscle strains and injuries requiring physical therapy, not just the 300,000 ACL reconstructions performed annually.

"Our group has long believed that incorporating eccentrics into PT is beneficial to muscle," said Lepley, whose earlier research found that incorporating eccentric exercise into an ACL rehabilitation program increased strength by 30%, compared to concentric exercise alone.

"The catch is that in order to combat this outdated notion that eccentrics are dangerous, we need to directly evaluate the immediate effects--hence the purpose of this study."

This study found that a single, 15-minute bout of eccentric exercise to novice muscle (a muscle unexposed to prior eccentric exercise) in rats was better than concentric exercise at promoting growth, with very limited injury, Lepley said. Muscle and the mechanisms governing function are highly conserved across species, she said.

In the study, Lepley and colleagues had rats run uphill or downhill on specially designed rodent treadmills. They then examined the muscle fibers for injuries and protein synthesis indicative of muscle growth.

The researchers found only one damaged fiber in 9,000-plus muscle fibers, and that was in the concentric (uphill) exercise group. They also found a significant increase in protein markers associated with muscle growth in the eccentric group after exercise, compared to the concentric group.

Next, researchers hope to test the direct effect of eccentric exercise on muscle after an ACL injury, using a noninvasive rodent model of ACL that mimics human injury, Lepley said.

"Our goal is to translate our findings from the bench-top to the sidelines," Lepley said. "We want this information to get to clinicians and patients who have had musculoskeletal injuries to promote lifelong health and wellness."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Athletes at a Greater Risk for ACL Injury After Return to Sport: Study
Young athletes who do not obtain a 90 percent score on a series of tests that measure fitness to return to the athletic competition are at raised risk for a second knee injury, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Brain Changes Needs To Be Retrained After ACL Injury
A new study shows parts of the brain associated with leg movement lagged during recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
READ MORE
Traumatic Experience Raise the Risk of Sports Injury in Female Athletes
Lifetime physical and sexual abuse experience among female athletes is associated with high sports-related injury risk.
READ MORE
Cheerleading Injury As ‘Serious’ As Sports Injury
Cheerleading injuries were less frequent but more severe than other sports injuries and the main reasons were the stunts, jumping and tumbling on the floor.
READ MORE
Athletes Foot
Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.
READ MORE
Exercise
It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.
READ MORE
Exercises to Grow Taller
An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.
READ MORE
Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk
Easy work exercises involve sitting, standing, stretching, yoga, and breathing techniques for the muscles of the hands, shoulders, wrists, neck, back, legs, and ankles.
READ MORE
Outdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits
Outdoor exercises help burn fat aerobically and build lean muscle mass. Choose your own regime of outdoor workouts enroute to nature and fitness.
READ MORE
Top 7 Benefits of Aquatic Therapy
Aquatic therapy, is a specialized therapy in a heated pool with waist or neck deep water. It can rehabilitate patients with chronic illness or injuries.
READ MORE
Winter Exercises
Winter exercise helps avoid the winter blues. The general tips for winter exercise, include dressing in layers, drinking lots of fluids, avoiding wind chills and alcohol, and wearing protective gear.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Athletes FootReiki and Pranic HealingExercises to Grow TallerExerciseExercises You Can Do at Your Work DeskWinter ExercisesPhysiotherapyOutdoor Workouts - Types, BenefitsTop 7 Benefits of Aquatic Therapy