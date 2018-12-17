medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

Add Heating Patches To Your Coat And Keep Yourself Warm This Winter

by Rishika Gupta on  December 17, 2018 at 10:08 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sewing high-tech heating patches to your clothes can keep you warm and reduce energy wastage that occurs during indoor heating.
Add Heating Patches To Your Coat And Keep Yourself Warm This Winter
Add Heating Patches To Your Coat And Keep Yourself Warm This Winter

What if, instead of turning up the thermostat, you could warm up with high-tech, flexible patches sewn into your clothes - while significantly reducing your electric bill and carbon footprint?

Engineers at Rutgers and Oregon State University have found a cost-effective way to make thin, durable heating patches by using intense pulses of light to fuse tiny silver wires with polyester. Their heating performance is nearly 70 percent higher than similar patches created by other researchers, according to a Rutgers-led study in Scientific Reports.

They are inexpensive, can be powered by coin batteries and can generate heat where the human body needs it since they can be sewed on as patches.

"This is important in the built environment, where we waste lots of energy by heating buildings - instead of selectively heating the human body," said senior author Rajiv Malhotra, an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. The department is in the School of Engineering.

It is estimated that 47 percent of global energy is used for indoor heating, and 42 percent of that energy is wasted to heat empty space and objects instead of people, the study notes. Solving the global energy crisis - a major contributor to global warming - would require a sharp reduction in energy for indoor heating.

Personal thermal management, which focuses on heating the human body as needed, is an emerging potential solution. Such patches may also someday help warm anyone who works or plays outdoors.

The Rutgers and Oregon State engineers created highly efficient, flexible, durable and inexpensive heating patches by using "intense pulsed-light sintering" to fuse silver nanowires - thousands of times thinner than a human hair - to polyester fibers, using pulses of high-energy light. The process takes 300 millionths of a second, according to the study funded by the National Science Foundation and Walmart U.S. Manufacturing Innovation Fund.

When compared with the current state of the art in thermal patches, the Rutgers and Oregon State creation generates more heat per patch area and is more durable after bending, washing and exposure to humidity and high temperature.

Next steps include seeing if this method can be used to create other smart fabrics, including patch-based sensors and circuits. The engineers also want to determine how many patches would be needed and where they should be placed on people to keep them comfortable while reducing indoor energy consumption.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Drug Combination Shut Down the Energy Supply to Cancer Cells

Metformin, the commonly used antidiabetic medication along with syrosingopine increases the efficacy of anticancer drugs by cutting off the energy supply to cancer cells

Cellular Energy Sensor Linked to the Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease

Energy depletion, CKD progression, and the accumulation of toxic metabolites form a vicious cycle in chronic kidney disease patients.

Purple Bacteria Could Convert Sewage into Clean Energy

The first reported use of photosynthetic microbes in a battery-like 'bioelectrochemical system' shows that purple bacteria could turn wastewater treatment plants into zero-carbon fuel generators.

Power Changes in the Energy-Based Prosthetics can Help Minimize Walking Effort

The excessive walking effort of amputees can be reduced by increasing the power settings of their energy based prosthetics, finds a new study.

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

More News on:

Stay Well This Winter 

What's New on Medindia

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Quail Eggs and its Amazing Health Benefits

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive