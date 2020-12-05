by Colleen Fleiss on  May 12, 2020 at 3:29 AM Alternative Medicine News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Acupuncture Helps People With Indigestion Symptoms
In patients with a subtype of indigestion known as postprandial distress syndrome (PDS), a 4-week course of acupuncture increased self-reported relief and improvement of symptoms, revealed new study.

The effects of acupuncture persisted through the 12-week follow-up without symptom relapse or rebound. Findings from a randomized clinical trial are published in Annals of Internal Medicine. PDS, a condition characterized by bothersome early fullness after eating and upper abdominal bloating, places a substantial burden on the health care system because of its high prevalence in a relatively young patient population and the chronic relapsing nature of its symptoms.

The condition is reported to have a great negative effect on health-related quality of life, which makes finding an effective treatment imperative. Previous studies on acupuncture have been limited by the small number of participants and poor study quality.


Researchers from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine randomly assigned 278 Chinese patients with PDS to 12 sessions of acupuncture or sham acupuncture over 4 weeks and then compared the proportion of patients in each group who reported "extreme improvement" or "improvement" in their stomach symptoms as well as the proportion of patients who experienced complete resolution of their symptoms.

They found that a significantly higher proportion of patients in the acupuncture group experienced overall improvement or elimination of their symptoms than in the sham acupuncture group. The improvement was sustained for at least 12 weeks after the final acupuncture treatment and there were no serious adverse events among the study patients.

Media contacts: For an embargoed PDF please contact Lauren Evans at laevans@acponline.org. To speak with the lead author, Cun-Zhi Liu, MD, PhD, please contact Jing-Wen Yang, MD, PhD at yangjw0626@126.com.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Indigestion Symptom Evaluation
Do you have discomfort in the upper abdomen during or after eating? Indigestion, a common complaint in all ages refers to conditions affecting the digestive tract and causing abdominal discomfort.
READ MORE
Indigestion
Indigestion or dyspepsia is referred to nonspecific symptoms or discomfort that causes persistent pain or fullness in the upper abdomen, soon after the meal starts.
READ MORE
Acupuncture
Medindia explains in brief about acupuncture the traditional chinese method for treating various ailments
READ MORE
Here's How You Can Fight Indigestion
It is important to take a nap after every meal to soothe your digestive system. While taking the nap, you should first sleep on the left side for some time.
READ MORE
Chew Your Food Well
The common trend is to grab a bite on the run – make some time to eat well, so the running is more efficient.
READ MORE
Top 10 Lesser Known Symptoms and Signs of Poor Digestion
Digestion is a process by which complex food is broken down to simpler absorbable nutrients.
READ MORE
Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues
Traditional Ayurvedic literature emphasizes the importance of good digestion. Good digestion is preferred over good food for long and healthy life. Some people have excellent digestion and can easily digest whatever they eat, while some people have a more sensitive digestion.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

IndigestionWonder Herbs for those Digestion BluesChew Your Food WellAcupunctureQuiz on AcupunctureIndigestion Symptom EvaluationTop 10 Lesser Known Symptoms and Signs of Poor Digestion