Actor Kamal Haasan Tested COVID-19 Positive

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president, "Ulaganayagan" and actor Kamal Haasan tested positive for COVID-19 today (22nd November 2021) after his recent visit to Chicago, US.
The actor has taken to social media (Twitter) to caution his fans and has been currently admitted for a hospital quarantine.
Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil, which decodes to, "I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When examined, it was confirmed that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be careful and on guard realizing that the COVID-19 spread has not faded yet. Stay safe".
The 67-year-old star actor had his US visit for the launch of his fashion/clothing brand. During the visit on November 15, he also had discussions with his North America-based groups on their further plans and initiatives.
The team also received praises from the MNM chief for their support to the motherland. As the actor returned home days ago, he recommenced his shooting for the upcoming film 'Vikram' and hosted the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil (Season 5).
Vikram is a Tamil action thriller written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj along with co-stars - Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil and music by Anirudh Ravichander. Other star cast includes Arjun Das, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Myna Nandhini, Shivani and many others.
Although Kamal had no sign of sickness and was packed with enthusiasm during his interactions with the contestants in the Bigg Boss studio, later he developed a mild cough and unfortunately tested COVID-19 positive.
"Sri Kamal Haasan is admitted in SRMC for the complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and fever. He was tested COVID positive. He is on medical management and his condition is stable" reads a statement issued by Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre.
Source: Medindia