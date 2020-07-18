by Colleen Fleiss on  July 18, 2020 at 8:28 PM Celebrity Health News
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Life Decisions During COVID-19 Isolation
As actor Amitabh Bachchan recovers from the novel coronavirus in the COVID ward of a hospital, he is reflecting back on his life, decisions and the consequences of his decisions.

In his latest blog post, Big B has shared a few lines by his father, the late poet Harivanshrai Bachchan, and mentioned how all the time that he has on his hands right now has led him to reflect on his past decisions.

"In the rush of life , when did I ever get the time to , to sit somewhere , for a while and to think .. that what I did , what I said and what I believed in .. what was good in that and what bad ..now I get the time," he began the post.


".. and in these moments doth the mind trace back events words, incidents as vividly as one can ever imagine .. distinct, precise, specific and with the clarity of its occurrence .. and you wonder .. wonder what transpired as a result of it .. and you wonder whether it should or could have been done differently .. .. but wonder as much you may .. fated decisions remain fated," he added.

The cine icon is admitted in Nanavati hospital's isolation ward after he, along with three of his family members, tested positive for Covid-19.

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive and are admitted to the same hospital.

On Friday, Big B took to Instagram and thanked everyone who has been praying for speedy recovery, and showering well wishes.

Expressing his gratitude to all well-wishers, Big B pointed out that individual responses are not possible due the restrictive protocols of the hospital.

"In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever," Big B wrote.

Along with it, he posted a picture in which he is seen with son Abhishek. Bachchan senior strikes a smiling pose in the frame.

Source: IANS

