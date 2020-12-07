by Colleen Fleiss on  July 12, 2020 at 8:37 PM Celebrity Health News
Actor Abhishek Bachchan Requests All to Stay Calm and Not Panic
Actor Abhishek Bachchan said his father Amitabh Bachchan and he have mild symptoms of COVID-19. He requested all "to stay calm and not panic".

"Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," wrote Abhishek on Instagram.

"T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" @SrBachchan had tweeted.


Soon after Bachchan's tweet, Abhishek had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.

The Bachchans are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

Thereafter, antigen test reports of other members of the family ? Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan ? had come out as negative. Swab test results are awaited.

The Bachchan bungalows, Jalsa, Prateeksha and Janak, were being sanitised by BMC on Sunday morning.

Source: IANS

