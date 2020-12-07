Actor Abhishek Bachchan Requests All to Stay Calm and Not Panic

‘On Saturday evening the 77-year-old Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted to confirm he was COVID-19 positive.’

Soon after Bachchan's tweet, Abhishek had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive."Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.The Bachchans are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.Thereafter, antigen test reports of other members of the family ? Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan ? had come out as negative. Swab test results are awaited.The Bachchan bungalows, Jalsa, Prateeksha and Janak, were being sanitised by BMC on Sunday morning.Source: IANS