Active Cases In Tamil Nadu Reach 44,956

More than 4,000 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the last 24-hour cycle, taking the state's total tally to cross 44k.



In all, 65 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the state's death toll to 1,450.

The infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 5,277 in Tamil Nadu.



State capital Chennai continued to lead the caseload, with 1,842 new cases and total tally at 66,538. The active cases in the city stands at 24,195.



On the positive side, 2,214 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals, which took the total number of cured patients in the southern state to 60,592.