Acquisition of India’s Pharma Company Approved

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Overseas Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings Ltd. A part of the overall GlaxoSmithkline (GSK) group, its principal activity is to act as an investment holding company for GSK CH HoldCo and its subsidiaries.GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare UK Trading Ltd is also a part of the overall GSK group and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GSK CH HoldCo. It is engaged in the distribution and sale of consumer healthcare products, manufacturing, marketing, providing management services to the consumer healthcare group, and providing research and development services to other consumer healthcare companies within the GSK group.Source: IANS