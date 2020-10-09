by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 10, 2020 at 9:54 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Acne Drug Combats Cardiomyopathy
All-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) could be a potential treatment option for DCM, which is a major cause of heart failure, affecting 1 in 250 people. The disease is characterized by an increase in size of the left ventricle of the heart.

DCM is the most common reason for carrying out a heart transplant, which is only offered in end-stage heart failure when all other treatment options and lifestyle changes have failed.

"Currently DCM is treated with medicines used for heart failure in general, their function being to lower strain on the heart. Patient health would be significantly improved with targeted treatment options prior to the need for a heart transplant," explains Lars Steinmetz, from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg and Stanford University.


"We need therapeutic strategies that target the cause of the disease in a personalised medicine approach." The new study by the Steinmetz group, in cooperation with Mark Mercola's lab at Stanford University, provides fresh insight into this deadly disease, hinting at potential new treatment possibilities.

By studying a single family with inherited DCM, the researchers were able to look for differences in the regions of the genome that carry instructions for making proteins, in family members who had died with a diagnosis of DCM, had been diagnosed with DCM, or were unaffected by DCM.

This comparison allowed them to find a single mutation (P633L) in a gene coding for a protein called RBM20, which was disease causing. Although the mutation was previously unknown, changes in RBM20 are known to cause a severe form of inherited DCM that is often associated with early onset of end-stage heart failure.

"When we started the project, we wanted to identify the mutation causing the disease in this family," explains Steinmetz, who is also the founder of the Steinmetz Cardiomyopathy Fund, by which most of the study was financed.

Francesca Briganti, from the Mercola Lab, adds: "When we found the new mutation, we had to demonstrate that this is indeed the pathogenic mutation - there were already over 30 genes linked to the disease beforehand. We did this by showing that the mutation causes splicing and cellular contraction defects using in vitro cell models."

The researchers used patient-derived cells and genome-edited cells together. This process of genome editing involved making specific changes to the DNA of the cells, to introduce the RBM20 mutation (P633L) into patient-derived cells known as induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs).

This gave the researchers the chance to understand how the mutation was causing DCM and also to propose a potential treatment option. "We were lucky. We searched the database and found a fitting compound. Going from finding the disease gene to finding the potential solution overnight was easy with the open databases at EMBL's European Bioinformatics Institute," says Steinmetz.

The team identified all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) as a potential treatment of DCM. ATRA regulates RBM20, and can partially fix the defects in the altered cells. ATRA is a drug used for the treatment of acne and a type of leukaemia called acute promyelocytic leukaemia.

In this case, Steinmetz reasoned that increasing expression of RBM20 might overcome the less expression of this protein that is seen in patients who have one functioning and one mutated copy of the gene.

"This is a promising result in approaching RBM20-deficient DCM," explains Steinmetz. "In addition, the general approach and the strategy we used in this study could work for a number of other dominant diseases!"



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.
READ MORE
Acne
Acne vulgaris, popularly known as ‘pimples’ or ‘zits’ is a skin condition affecting most teenagers.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).
READ MORE
Rashes Symptom Evaluation
The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.
READ MORE
Skin Disease
Skin diseases also known as dermatologic disorders are many in number and so are their causes. The common skin diseases or skin disorders are usually related to the epidermal layer of skin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

AcneDrug ToxicityMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementSignature Drug ToxicityStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineSkin DiseaseDrugs Banned in IndiaCardiomyopathyRashes Symptom EvaluationExfoliate