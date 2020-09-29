by Iswarya on  September 29, 2020 at 12:23 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Acid Reflux Drugs Might Raise Your Risk of Diabetes
People who regularly use acid reflux drugs are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Gut.

The risk seems to be greater when the patients take these drugs for a longer period. Hence, people taking these drugs for two or more years should have regular blood glucose check-ups to screen for diabetes.

PPIs are used to treat indigestion, acid reflux, and peptic ulcers. They are among the top ten most commonly used drugs worldwide. Long-term use has been tied to an increased risk of chronic kidney disease, bone fractures, gut infections, and stomach cancer.


In 2014, the global prevalence of type 2 diabetes was 8.5 percent, and the researchers wanted to find out if the widespread use of PPIs and the high prevalence of diabetes might be linked.

The study drew on information supplied by participants, aged 25 to 75 in the United States Nurses' Health Study, which began in 1976 (NHS), the NHS II, which began in 1989, and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (HPFS), which started in 1986. At enrolment and every two years after that, participants updated information on their health behaviors, medical history, and newly diagnosed conditions.

After taking account of possible influential factors, including high cholesterol, high blood pressure, physical inactivity, and use of other medication, those who regularly used PPIs were 24 percent more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who didn't.

Given the wide range of side effects and the increased risk of diabetes, doctors should thoroughly weigh up the pros and cons before prescribing these drugs. "For patients who have to receive long-term PPI treatment, screening for abnormal blood glucose and type 2 diabetes is recommended," they suggest.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes predisposes patients to oral and gum diseases like periodontitis, dental caries, oral thrush. Tight diabetes control is the key to prevent gum problems.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Hypertension
Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected.
READ MORE
Diabetes Diet Plan
Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Acidity
Acidity and dyspepsia is excessive acid production in the stomach causing heartburn and acid reflux. Excess HCL acid in stomach can be due to stress and spicy foods.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Hiccups
Hiccups are caused by a paroxysmal, involuntary action due to the spasmodic contraction of the diaphragm. Hiccups are very common in fetus.
READ MORE
Top Yoga Asanas to Relieve You from Heartburn
Yoga is a form of exercise and way of living that can not only prevent but also treat numerous conditions like heartburn effectively and safely.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Drug ToxicityHiccupsDrugs Banned in IndiaAcidityTop Yoga Asanas to Relieve You from Heartburn