Achieving Net Zero: The Environmental Impact of Diabetes Care

Preventing the progression from pre-diabetes to type 2 diabetes may help extend lifespan, while reducing healthcare carbon footprint.
While optimal management of type 2 diabetes (T2D) is crucial for the sustainability of National Health Service (NHS), caring for the disease leads to massive
Assessment of greenhouse gas emission of type 2 diabetes management in adults: a modelling study in the UK
Ideal care for T2D could bring down greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 21% by avoiding intensive medical treatments. Whereas total prevention of pre-diabetes via lifestyle modifications like diet and workout may lead to 67% reduction in CO2 emissions.
At present, in the UK, around 40% of people fail to meet clinical targets for the diseases, which accelerates both health complications and higher CO2 emissions. Researchers from BMJ group suggest that GHG emissions can be minimized by treating and preventing chronic conditions related to T2D as well as heart, kidney, and eye diseases.
Targeted Lifestyle Changes and Diabetes Care May Help Reduce CO2 EmissionsIn 2019, the annual carbon footprint of the NHS in England was about 25 megatons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e), around 4% of total national greenhouse gas emissions. And the NHS has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2040, with an ambition for an 80% reduction by 2028-32.
In support of this goal, the researchers wanted to gauge the environmental impact of preventing pre-diabetes progression and effective management of type 2 diabetes once established.
They incorporated an environmental module into existing IQVIA data analytics on diabetes to estimate the impact of improving clinical outcomes on greenhouse gas emissions over a lifetime.
They assessed two hypothetical scenarios:
- Preventing progression from pre-diabetes through diet and exercise in people aged over 40 compared with no intervention and natural subsequent progression to type 2 diabetes.
- Well controlled diabetes with medicines compared with poorly controlled disease in people aged 54+.
Preventing Diabetes Cuts Complications and Healthcare Carbon FootprintGreenhouse gas emissions associated with type 2 diabetes were estimated based on the avoidance of ongoing drug treatment; anticipated cardiovascular, renal, and eye complications in the absence of appropriate interventions; and the procedures, medication, and travel components involved.
Their analysis showed that stopping pre-diabetes from turning into type 2 diabetes would result in an extra 6 years of life over a lifetime compared with natural progression.
People who remained pre-diabetic had much lower lifetime complication rates (244 vs 60,167 events/100 patients) than those whose disease evolved naturally, especially renal (73% fewer events) and eye disease (59% fewer events).
Diabetes Prevention Slashes CO2 Emissions by 67% and Adds Years to LifeThe cumulative incidence of cardiovascular complications, however, was slightly higher in those who remained pre-diabetic (11% more cumulative events), mainly because the risks of heart disease rise in older age, even in the absence of pre-diabetes, say the researchers.
The total amount of greenhouse gas emissions associated with the care of people with pre-diabetes and no subsequent progression was 67% less (19,129 kg CO2 over a lifetime) than those who naturally progressed, the analysis indicated.
This was primarily driven by less need for the treatment of complications: cardiovascular disease (36%); renal disease (98%); and eye disease (73%) as well as no need for drug treatment of type 2 diabetes (88.5% decrease).
And well controlled type 2 diabetes would add nearly 2 extra years of life and cut CO2 e emissions by 21% compared with uncontrolled disease: 14,545 kg CO2e over 23 years vs 18,516 kg CO2e over 21 years, respectively, even after a 2-5 year treatment delay.
Again, the savings were primarily driven by the avoidance of treating type 2 diabetes complications.
Early Intervention of Disease Remains Crucial for the National Health Service Net Zero GoalThe researchers acknowledge various limitations to their findings, including the overall lack of tried and tested methodologies to determine greenhouse gas emissions associated with various therapeutics and the management of complications, particularly expensive resource intensive procedures.
Nor were they able to capture the reduced carbon footprint of adopting a healthier lifestyle among those with pre-diabetes, as these data aren’t available.
“While health economic modelling techniques are employed to evaluate the environmental impact of type 2 diabetes management, this study does not constitute a conventional economic evaluation, as healthcare costs are not included as an outcome,” they point out.
Nevertheless, they conclude: “This study underscores that effective prevention of type 2 diabetes through diet and exercise in adults with pre-diabetes, and optimal disease management in adults with type 2 diabetes through early implementation of evidence-based recommendations, can improve patient outcomes and reduce the healthcare-related environmental impact.”
