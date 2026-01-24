Preventing the progression from pre-diabetes to type 2 diabetes may help extend lifespan, while reducing healthcare carbon footprint.

Targeted Lifestyle Changes and Diabetes Care May Help Reduce CO 2 Emissions

2

2

Preventing progression from pre-diabetes through diet and exercise in people aged over 40 compared with no intervention and natural subsequent progression to type 2 diabetes.

Well controlled diabetes with medicines compared with poorly controlled disease in people aged 54+.

Preventing Diabetes Cuts Complications and Healthcare Carbon Footprint

Diabetes Prevention Slashes CO 2 Emissions by 67% and Adds Years to Life

2

2

2

2

Early Intervention of Disease Remains Crucial for the National Health Service Net Zero Goal

While optimal management of type 2 diabetes (T2D) is crucial for the sustainability of National Health Service (NHS),The findings come from a modelling study, published in the journal.(by avoiding intensive medical treatments. WhereasAt present, in the UK, around 40% of people fail to meet clinical targets for the diseases, which accelerates both health complications and higher COemissions. Researchers fromgroup suggest that GHG emissions can be minimized by treating and preventing chronic conditions related to T2D as well as heart, kidney, and eye diseases.In 2019, the annual carbon footprint of the NHS in England was about 25 megatons of COequivalent (COe), around 4% of total national greenhouse gas emissions. And the NHS has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2040, with an ambition for an 80% reduction by 2028-32.In support of this goal, the researchers wanted to gauge the environmental impact of preventing pre-diabetes progression and effective management of type 2 diabetes once established.They incorporatedThey assessed two hypothetical scenarios:Greenhouse gas emissions associated with type 2 diabetes were estimated based on the avoidance of ongoing drug treatment; anticipated cardiovascular, renal, and eye complications in the absence of appropriate interventions; and the procedures, medication, and travel components involved.Their analysis showed thatPeople who remained pre-diabetic had much lower lifetime complication rates (244 vs 60,167 events/100 patients) than those whose disease evolved naturally, especially renal (73% fewer events) and eye disease (59% fewer events).The cumulative incidence of cardiovascular complications, however, was slightly higher in those who remained pre-diabetic (11% more cumulative events), mainly because the risks of heart disease rise in older age, even in the absence of pre-diabetes, say the researchers.The total amount of greenhouse gas emissions associated with the care of people with pre-diabetes and no subsequent progression was 67% less (19,129 kg COover a lifetime) than those who naturally progressed, the analysis indicated.This was primarily driven by less need for the treatment of complications:Andcompared with uncontrolled disease: 14,545 kg COe over 23 years vs 18,516 kg COe over 21 years, respectively, even after a 2-5 year treatment delay.Again, the savings were primarily driven by the avoidance of treating type 2 diabetes complications.The researchers acknowledge various limitations to their findings, including the overall lack of tried and tested methodologies to determine greenhouse gas emissions associated with various therapeutics and the management of complications, particularly expensive resource intensive procedures.Nor were they able to capture the reduced carbon footprint of adopting a healthier lifestyle among those with pre-diabetes, as these data aren’t available.“While health economic modelling techniques are employed to evaluate the environmental impact of type 2 diabetes management, this study does not constitute a conventional economic evaluation, as healthcare costs are not included as an outcome,” they point out.Nevertheless, they conclude: “This study underscores thatin adults with pre-diabetes, andin adults with type 2 diabetes through early implementation of evidence-based recommendations,.”Source-Eurekalert