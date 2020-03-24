by Iswarya on  March 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

ACE Inhibitors, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers may Raise Severe COVID-19 Risk
New study has proposed a possible explanation for the severe lung complications being seen in some people diagnosed with COVID-19. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Travel Medicine.

The SARS beta coronaviruses, SARS-CoV, which caused the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak in 2003 and the new SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, binds to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors in the lower respiratory tracts of infected patients to gain entry into the lungs. Viral pneumonia and potentially fatal respiratory failure may result in susceptible persons after 10-14 days.

"Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) are highly recommended medications for patients with cardiovascular diseases including heart attacks, high blood pressure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease to name a few," notes Dr. Diaz. "Many of those who develop these diseases are older adults. They have prescribed these medications and take them every day."


Research in experimental models has shown an increase in the number of ACE2 receptors in the cardiopulmonary circulation after intravenous infusions of ACE inhibitors.

"Since patients treated with ACEIs and ARBS will have increased numbers of ACE2 receptors in their lungs for coronavirus S proteins to bind to, they may be at increased risk of severe disease outcomes due to SARS-CoV-2infections," explains Diaz.

Diaz writes, this hypothesis is supported by a recent descriptive analysis of 1,099 patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections treated in China during the reporting period, December 11, 2019, to January 29, 2020. This study reported more severe disease outcomes in patients with hypertension, coronary artery disease, diabetes, and chronic renal disease. All patients with the diagnoses noted met the recommended indications for treatment with ACEIs or ARBs. Diaz says that two mechanisms may protect children from COVID-19 infections -- cross-protective antibodies from multiple upper respiratory tract infections caused by the common cold-causing alpha coronaviruses, and fewer ACE2 receptors in their lower respiratory tracts to attract the binding S proteins of the beta coronaviruses.

He recommends future case-control studies in patients with COVID-19 infections to further confirm chronic therapy with ACEIs or ARBs may raise the risk for severe outcomes.

In the meantime, he cautions, "Patients treated with ACEIs and ARBs for cardiovascular diseases should not stop taking their medicine, but should avoid crowds, mass events, ocean cruises, prolonged air travel, and all persons with respiratory illnesses during the current COVID-19 outbreak in order to reduce their risks of infection."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
WHO Trial Assesses 4 Most Potential Drugs to Fight COVID-19
At a time when nearly 70 drugs and experimental cocktails are being examined to treat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced a global trial.
READ MORE
Apollo Hospital Develops Online Self-assessment Scan for COVID-19
Coronavirus disease self-assessment scan: Apollo Hospital has developed an online self-assessment scan for COVID-19.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Apollo Introduces Online Self-assessment Scan
Apollo Hospitals has developed an online self-assessment scan for COVID-19, as they were alarmed by the number of people being testing positive for new coronavirus.
READ MORE
Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

Congestive Heart FailureCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake