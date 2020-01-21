medindia

Absorption of Active Ingredients in Sunscreen Assessed

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 21, 2020 at 11:58 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A randomized clinical trial with 48 healthy volunteers of absorption of active ingredients in sunscreen revealed that there is no need for people to refrain from using sunscreen, which can help to prevent skin cancer and protect the skin.
Absorption of Active Ingredients in Sunscreen Assessed
Absorption of Active Ingredients in Sunscreen Assessed

This study builds on a prior trial from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) researchers published by JAMA in 2019. In this trial, all six tested active ingredients administered in four different sunscreen formulations were absorbed and had blood concentrations that surpassed the FDA threshold for potentially waiving some of the additional safety studies for sunscreens.

Show Full Article


More research is needed to determine the effect of exposure to sunscreen ingredients. This study was conducted indoors in a clinical research setting and participants weren't exposed to direct sunlight during the seven days they remained at the clinic.

A change in study design from an indoor to an outdoor setting would better represent real-life sunscreen application. The study also wasn't designed to assess the absorption difference by formulation or skin types.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: David G. Strauss, M.D., Ph.D., U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, Maryland, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.20747)

Editor's Note: The study was funded by the FDA. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

How to Practice Safer Sunscreening?

Nanoparticle screening demonstrates titanium dioxide, a chemical found in most sunscreens, not only is nontoxic but also offers protection against ultraviolet damage to skin cells, reports a new study.

Quiz on Skin Cancer

The skin is the largest organ of the body, comprising of two main layers - the epidermis and the dermis. This quiz on skin cancer will help you brush up your knowledge on this topic. ...

Small Intestine Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about small intestine

Wrinkles

Wrinkling is definitely age-related but there are some factors that should be kept in mind to delay this inevitable natural process.

More News on:

Small Intestine BiopsyCosmeticsWrinkles
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Obesity Could Up Risk of Recurrent Heart Attacks

Allergy Eye Drops - Types & How to Use

Chinese Green Tea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive