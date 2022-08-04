About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Abortion Pills are Safe for Early Use Even in Ectopic Pregnancy

by Angela Mohan on April 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM
Font : A-A+

Mifepristone and misoprostol combination or "abortion pills," is highly effective for early abortion and early pregnancy loss.

When patients have not yet had an intrauterine pregnancy confirmed by ultrasonogram, they are followed with serial blood tests (hCG) and a repeat ultrasonogram to 'rule out' ectopic pregnancy.

Advertisement


Researchers from Brigham compared the safety and efficacy of immediately starting the medication combination after a person has a positive pregnancy test versus waiting to initiate treatment until a diagnosis of ectopic pregnancy has been ruled out.

The researchers found that administering the pills as early as possible could be done safely and could also help the patient determine if their pregnancy was an ectopic pregnancy or not faster than if they had waited for an ultrasonogram.
Advertisement

Researchers found no evidence of an increase in the rates of serious adverse events, emergency department visits, or nonadherence with follow-up. However, the team did see a higher failure rate for the pills when given early, meaning that patients with an undesired pregnancy who are treated early may need to re-initiate a medical abortion.

"This study should encourage clinicians to shift clinical practice to meet the demand of patients and facilitate an approach of 'the sooner, the better,' which is what many patients want," said corresponding author Alisa Goldberg, MD, MPH, of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

"Our data suggest that there is no reason to mandate that patients with pregnancies of unknown location delay initiating abortion to first obtain a definitive diagnosis. In contrast, there is diagnostic and therapeutic benefit to administering abortion medications to patients with undesired pregnancy of unknown location."



Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
World Health Day 2022 —
World Health Day 2022 — "Our Planet, Our Health"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Ectopic Pregnancy Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Dilatation and Curettage Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery 

Recommended Reading
Canada Approves Abortion Pill Mifepristone, Joining 60 Other Countries
Canada Approves Abortion Pill Mifepristone, Joining 60 Other Countries
Mifepristone allows women to terminate unwanted pregnancies without undergoing surgery and can be .....
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of ...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind...
Ectopic Pregnancy
Ectopic Pregnancy
When the fertilization of the ovum occurs in a place other than the uterus, the condition is called ...
Home Pregnancy Test
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts ...
Pregnancy
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimeste...
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregn...
Trimester of pregnancy
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first ......

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood - Sugar Chart Color Blindness Calculator Find a Doctor Iron Intake Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug - Food Interactions Find a Hospital How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE

Do you want to speak to doctor about your Pregnancy?


Yes No