About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

ABO (Mismatched Blood Group) Transplant for Mismatched Kidney Donors

by Colleen Fleiss on October 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM
Font : A-A+

ABO (Mismatched Blood Group) Transplant for Mismatched Kidney Donors

In Lucknow, the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences is preparing to start ABO incompatible (mismatch blood group) kidney transplant.

Patients with end-stage chronic kidney diseases, who are awaiting a transplant but unable to get the match can now heave a sigh of relief.

Advertisement


Under this, the recipient can get a kidney from a donor with a different blood group. This will not only reduce the waiting time searching for the donor but also help save lives which are lost while waiting for the procedure.

RMLIMS will be the second public sector centre in Lucknow after SGPGIMS to perform this procedure.

However, the procedure will cost about twice the existing Rs 2.5-3 lakh for kidney transplant following long hospital stay, drug use, and other special processes.
Advertisement

Prof Abhilash Chandra, head of the nephrology department, RMLIMS, said, "It is often seen that patients do not find a donor with a compatible blood group and they keep delaying transplant. In this situation, ABO incompatible (mismatched blood group) transplantation of kidneys can be a viable option."

He said, "Preparations are underway and we are planning to start ABO-incompatible transplant soon. We have a family with a patient and donor who have agreed for this procedure. So, it is likely to take place in the coming month."

Chandra said that "If there is a mismatch in the blood of donor and recipient, antibodies in recipient's body reject transplanted organs. In ABO incompatible transplant, these antibodies are removed through plasmapheresis.

Immunosuppressants are also given to reduce the chances of rejection. RMLIMS now has required facilities to perform this procedure."

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Caseload Tops 234.5 Million
Restless Anal Syndrome Linked to COVID Infection >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation 

Recommended Reading
Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation
Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation
Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are ......
Study Reveals How Blood Group O Protects Against Malaria
Study Reveals How Blood Group O Protects Against Malaria
A new study by team of Scandinavian scientists has revealed how blood group O protects against ......
Blood Group Calculator
Blood Group Calculator
Blood group calculator gives you a detailed outlook of various blood groups, and also calculates ......
Father's Blood Group Calculator
Father's Blood Group Calculator
Try this calculator that will give in 3 simple steps the probable blood type (group) for the father ...
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy....
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of...
Stones in Urinary Tract
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain ca...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close