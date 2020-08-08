by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  August 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Abnormal Liver Tests Associated With Poor COVID-19 Outcome, Study
COVID-19 patients who presented with abnormal liver tests, with higher levels of liver enzymes that are proteins released when the liver is damaged, had poor outcomes including ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, and death.

Researchers at the Yale Liver Center found that patients with COVID-19 presented with abnormal liver tests at much higher rates than suggested by earlier studies. The study appeared online in Hepatology.

Previous studies in China found that approximately 15% of patients with COVID-19 had abnormal liver tests. The Yale study, which looked retrospectively at 1,827 COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized in the Yale New Haven Health system between March and April, found that the incidence of abnormal liver tests was much higher -- between 41.6% and 83.4% of patients, depending on the specific test.


In all, the Yale researchers examined five liver tests, looking at factors such as elevations in aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine transaminase (ALT), which indicate liver cell inflammation; an increase in bilirubin, which indicates liver dysfunction; and increased levels of alkaline phosphatase (ALP), which may indicate inflammation of bile ducts.

Although the researchers do not know why the incidence of abnormal liver tests was so much higher than in previous studies from China, senior author Dr. Joseph Lim, professor of medicine and director of the Yale Viral Hepatitis Program, said other health differences between the Chinese and U.S. populations could account for it.

"We can speculate that U.S. patients may have an increased rate of other risk factors such as alcoholic or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease," he said.

Liver disease is widespread in the U.S. population. Dr. Michael Nathanson, the Gladys Phillips Crofoot Professor of Medicine (digestive diseases), professor of cell biology, director of the Yale Liver Center, and a co-author of the study, said, "In the U.S., close to one-third of people have fatty liver disease, and several million people have chronic hepatitis B or C."

Because the Yale researchers had access to patients' health records, they were also able to look at their liver tests prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Approximately one-quarter of patients in the study had abnormal liver tests prior to being admitted for the virus. But regardless of whether patients came to the hospital with existing liver problems or developed them during their COVID-19-related hospitalization, a strong association was observed between abnormal liver tests and the severity of the COVID-19 cases, the researchers said.

Rather than the liver itself driving poorer outcomes in COVID-19 patients, the organ is more likely "a bystander" affected by the hyperinflammation associated with COVID-19 and by the side effects of related treatments, Nathanson said.

The study noted a relationship between drugs used to treat severe COVID-19 and liver damage, most significantly the drug tocilizumab.

"We observed a strong association between the use of COVID-19 medications and abnormal liver tests," said Lim, but added that they could not confidently tease out that the abnormal tests were due to "drug-induced liver injury" as opposed to the disease.

The researchers have additional clinical and lab-based studies underway to further understand COVID-19's impact on liver pathology. Nathanson noted that as one of only four National Institutes of Health-sponsored liver centers in the country, the Yale Liver Center is uniquely positioned to advance this research.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Immunity Enhancing Rotis and Hot Brews Combat COVID-19
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Thursday launched eight startup-developed products to help in the fight against coronavirus.
READ MORE
N95 Masks Can Be Sanitized Using A Cooker: Study
N95 masks can be sanitized efficiently at home by using electric pressure cookers at a particular temperature. This technique will help healthcare professionals to reuse N95 masks.
READ MORE
Recovery After Severe COVID Infection may Pose Unique Challenges
COVID-19 pandemic will have severe effects on the lives of those who are eventually discharged from the hospital, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.
READ MORE
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.
READ MORE
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of morbidity is anywhere between 1.3% (in highly experienced centers) to 60%.
READ MORE
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.
READ MORE
Wilson's Disease
This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Hepatitis ALiverWilson's DiseaseMilk ThistleCurrent Treatments for Liver CancerFatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in IndiaLiving Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake