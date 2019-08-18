medindia

Abdominal Obesity: Major Risk Factor for Premature Death

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 18, 2019 at 12:00 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Among Hispanics, excess body fat, particularly around the waist was found to be the major risk factor for premature death. These findings refute previous research showing that being overweight was not strongly associated with mortality in Hispanic populations. Findings from a prospective study are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Abdominal Obesity: Major Risk Factor for Premature Death
Abdominal Obesity: Major Risk Factor for Premature Death

Previous studies have shown that the higher the BMI, the greater the risk for death in most populations. However, the associations of BMI with mortality may be different in populations with substantially higher mean BMI than those originally studied, such as in Hispanic populations. Researchers from the Mexican Health Ministry followed more than 115,000 adults aged 35 and older in two Mexico City districts for up to 14 years to assess the causal relevance of body fat to mortality. Mean BMI was 28.0 kg/m2 in men and 29.6 kg/m2 in women.

Show Full Article


To limit the extent to which associations between baseline adiposity and mortality were distorted by any effects of diabetes or other diseases on the baseline measurements, the researchers' main analyses looked at deaths occurring more than 5 years after the baseline measurements and excluded participants with an HbA1c level of 7 percent or greater, previously diagnosed with diabetes, or other chronic diseases at recruitment.

The researchers found that both general obesity and carrying excess fat around the midsection were major risk factors for premature death, with strengths of association that were similar to those observed in high-income populations. In addition, the waist-to-hip ratio was found to be of substantial additional relevance to mortality, suggesting that central obesity is particularly harmful.

Notes and media contacts: For an embargoed PDF please contact Lauren Evans at laevans@acponline.org. To speak with senior author Sir Richard Peto, please contact Sheena Cameron at sheena.cameron@ndph.ox.ac.uk.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Quiz on Obesity

"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are". - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling 'the bulge'. With childhood obesity on the rise ...

Metabolic Syndrome and Living Healthy - Interview With Dr. Usha Sriram at ISPEN 2019

Incidence of metabolic syndrome is high in India, with risks such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetes. There are five contributing factors and the presence of any three contributes to a diagnosis.

New Simple Way to Measure Abdominal Obesity Identified

New study describes a simple way to measure abdominal obesity index (ABOI) to identify central obesity in individuals.

Abdominal Distension

Abdominal distension refers to the swelling of the abdomen. The distension is caused by either air (gas) or fluid collection.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

More News on:

Death Facts Bereavement Healthy Living Abdominal Distension 

What's New on Medindia

New Skin-Hugging Sensor can Track Your Health in Real-time

Wearable Sensors to Decode Sweat Composition

Home Remedies for Fever
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive