medindia

AAN Recommends Vaccination in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 29, 2019 at 4:40 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Multiple sclerosis patients should receive recommended vaccinations, including yearly flu shots, according to the guideline developed by AAN, which is published in the journal Neurology®, and is endorsed by the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers and by the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. The guideline updates the 2002 AAN guideline on immunization and multiple sclerosis.
AAN Recommends Vaccination in Multiple Sclerosis Patients
AAN Recommends Vaccination in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that can affect a person's brain, optic nerves and spinal cord. People with MS often experience muscle weakness and have trouble with balance and coordination.

Show Full Article


"We reviewed all of the available evidence and for people with MS, preventing infections through vaccine use is a key part of medical care," said guideline lead author Mauricio F. Farez, MD, MPH, of the FLENI Institution in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. "People with MS should feel safe and comfortable getting their recommended vaccinations."

In addition, the guideline recommends that people with MS should make sure their doctor or care team knows what MS medications they are using before receiving vaccinations. There is some evidence that shows that certain vaccinations may not work as well with certain MS medications.

The guideline recommends that people experiencing an MS flare consult their doctor before receiving vaccinations. They may want to consider waiting until the flare has passed before receiving vaccinations.

"After reviewing all the available evidence, we found that there is not enough information to say whether or not vaccinations trigger or worsen MS flares," said Farez. "Still, experts in MS urge their patients to hold off on scheduling their vaccinations if they are having an MS flare simply to avoid the potential for any complications."

Finally, the guideline states that some vaccines might not work well enough to prevent infection for some people with MS who take certain MS medications. However, it is recommended that people still work with their care team to maintain their regular recommended vaccinations, including the flu shot.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats, but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.

Infectious Mononucleosis

Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein Barr virus of the herpes virus family.

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.

Optic Neuritis

Optic neuritis is acute inflammation of the optic nerve. Optic nerve connects the eye to the brain and carries visual signals from the retina to the brain where it is received and interpreted.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.

More News on:

Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Infectious Mononucleosis Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify Optic Neuritis Autoimmune Disorders Health Risks of Eating Pork Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! 

What's New on Medindia

CRISPR Gene Editing can Stop Progression of Triple-negative Breast Cancer

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

Cell Suicide Linked to Brain Health and Food Security
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive