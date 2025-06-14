A Twist in the Vein: Blood-Saving Technique Fails to Curb Transfusion Demand

Blood transfusion is a life-saving procedure where donated blood is given to patients to treat injuries, surgeries, anemia, and chronic health conditions.



Blood Transfusion in Heart Surgery

U.S. centers did not begin enrolling patients in the study until at least half of all participants had been enrolled. He estimates that less than 5% of participants are from the United States.

U.S. patients are typically larger than patients from other countries and, paradoxically, larger body size is protective against surgical bleeding and the need for transfusions.

Smaller patients have less blood to give during ANH. This means a smaller volume is available to treat anemia and bleeding that can occur while the patient is on a heart-lung bypass machine.

A Randomized Trial of Acute Normovolemic Hemodilution in Cardiac Surgery - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2504948)

A global clinical trial released today highlights findings onwhere a patient’s blood is withdrawn before heart-lung bypass and returned later during( )Published in a leading medical journal, the study indicates that ANH may not significantly lower the need for red blood cell transfusions, a conclusion that challenges long-standing assumptions about its effectiveness. However, Dr. Kenichi Tanaka, an anesthesiology expert from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and co-author of the study, cautioned that further evaluation is needed, and the results may not fully reflect practices in the U.S.However, blood transfusions can lead to complications, are costly, and are sometimes affected by shortages. Previous retrospective studies and meta-analyses have shown mixed results about whether ANH reduces the need for blood transfusions in heart surgery.Although the study did not show that ANH decreased infusions, several factors should be taken into consideration, said Kenichi Tanaka, M.D., who co-led the United States’ participation in the trial along with researchers from the University of Virginia. Altogether, the study recruited 2,010 patients from 11 countries in Europe, Asia, South America and North America.“This trial may reduce the interest in doing another large, randomized study, but I think it does not exclude the possibility that ANH could help some patients,” he said.Tanaka pointed to several aspects that may make the study less applicable to the U.S., where about 20% of medical centers use ANH:In supplemental information not included in the study, patients receiving ANH showed a slight trend toward better overall survival rates compared to those who received transfusions only.Tanaka is preparing to publish a retrospective study showing that ANH reduced the need for transfusions in a U.S. population.“I plan to continue practicing ANH,” he said. “It is also an option for Jehovah’s Witness patients whose beliefs stipulate they cannot receive blood transfusions (from donor blood). At the least, the study proved that there is no downside for ANH. I believe ANH can be part of a multi-pronged blood conservation strategy in the U.S., where blood product costs are very high.”Source-Eurekalert