Medindia
Medindia
by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 14 2025 1:26 PM

Blood transfusion is a life-saving procedure where donated blood is given to patients to treat injuries, surgeries, anemia, and chronic health conditions.

A Twist in the Vein: Blood-Saving Technique Fails to Curb Transfusion Demand
A global clinical trial released today highlights findings on acute normovolemic hemodilution (ANH)—a blood-saving strategy where a patient’s blood is withdrawn before heart-lung bypass and returned later during heart surgery. ()
Published in a leading medical journal, the study indicates that ANH may not significantly lower the need for red blood cell transfusions, a conclusion that challenges long-standing assumptions about its effectiveness. However, Dr. Kenichi Tanaka, an anesthesiology expert from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and co-author of the study, cautioned that further evaluation is needed, and the results may not fully reflect practices in the U.S.

Blood Transfusion
Blood Transfusion
A blood transfusion is a medical procedure in which compatible, cross-matched blood (red blood cells) is transfused into a person through an intravenous line (IV).

Blood Transfusion in Heart Surgery

More than 2 million patients worldwide undergo heart surgery annually, and approximately 35% require at least one unit of red blood cells. However, blood transfusions can lead to complications, are costly, and are sometimes affected by shortages. Previous retrospective studies and meta-analyses have shown mixed results about whether ANH reduces the need for blood transfusions in heart surgery.

Although the study did not show that ANH decreased infusions, several factors should be taken into consideration, said Kenichi Tanaka, M.D., who co-led the United States’ participation in the trial along with researchers from the University of Virginia. Altogether, the study recruited 2,010 patients from 11 countries in Europe, Asia, South America and North America.

“This trial may reduce the interest in doing another large, randomized study, but I think it does not exclude the possibility that ANH could help some patients,” he said.

Blood Transfusion During Liver Cancer Surgery May Lead to Recurrence of Cancer and Death
Blood Transfusion During Liver Cancer Surgery May Lead to Recurrence of Cancer and Death
Blood transfusion during liver cancer surgeries may increase the risk the cancer recurrence and premature death in patients, a new study suggests
Tanaka pointed to several aspects that may make the study less applicable to the U.S., where about 20% of medical centers use ANH:

  • U.S. centers did not begin enrolling patients in the study until at least half of all participants had been enrolled. He estimates that less than 5% of participants are from the United States.
  • U.S. patients are typically larger than patients from other countries and, paradoxically, larger body size is protective against surgical bleeding and the need for transfusions.
  • Smaller patients have less blood to give during ANH. This means a smaller volume is available to treat anemia and bleeding that can occur while the patient is on a heart-lung bypass machine.
In supplemental information not included in the study, patients receiving ANH showed a slight trend toward better overall survival rates compared to those who received transfusions only.

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) - Triple Bypass Surgery
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) - Triple Bypass Surgery
Triple bypass surgery, an open heart surgery involves grafting blood vessels from either the chest or leg onto 3 blocked blood vessels.
Tanaka is preparing to publish a retrospective study showing that ANH reduced the need for transfusions in a U.S. population.

“I plan to continue practicing ANH,” he said. “It is also an option for Jehovah’s Witness patients whose beliefs stipulate they cannot receive blood transfusions (from donor blood). At the least, the study proved that there is no downside for ANH. I believe ANH can be part of a multi-pronged blood conservation strategy in the U.S., where blood product costs are very high.”

World Blood Donor Day 2025: Be the Lifeline Someone is Waiting For
World Blood Donor Day 2025: Be the Lifeline Someone is Waiting For
World Blood Donor Day 2025 is a global tribute to voluntary blood donors, highlighting the life-saving impact of regular and safe blood donations.
Reference:
  1. A Randomized Trial of Acute Normovolemic Hemodilution in Cardiac Surgery - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2504948)
Source-Eurekalert


